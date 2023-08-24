Lizzo plans to sue former dancers over lawsuit claiming abuse

Lizzo's lawyer sent photos of the three former dancers backstage allegedly at a topless cabaret in Paris in an effort to contradict sexual abuse accusations against Lizzo.

Lizzo is fighting back against her former dancers’ lawsuit, as her attorney says she plans to sue the three ex-dancers.

The dancers, Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, her production company, and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, earlier this month in Los Angeles, alleging sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and body-shaming.

The dancers accused Lizzo of forcing them to touch nude performers at a strip club in Amsterdam in February. They also claim they attended a Paris cabaret in March they didn’t know contained a nude performance.

People Magazine said Marty Singer, Lizzo’s lawyer, shared photos with the publication. People published one photo that Singer said shows Lizzo, her dancers, and performers from the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris on March 5.

The dancers, in their lawsuit, say they were pressured to attend the show and that Lizzo didn’t tell them that Crazy Horse is a nude cabaret bar.

“These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts,” Singer wrote in a statement to People. “The lawsuit is a sham. Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed.”

In addition to the photos, Singer noted that Davis’ audition tape to Lizzo for her “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” competition show leaked online and that Davis wanted to “follow in her footsteps.”

While Singer says that Davis commented that she recorded the tape before the alleged abuse took place, Singer contends that the photos and other “additional substantial evidence” will contradict her and the other two women’s claims.

Lizzo initially responded to the lawsuit with a statement on Instagram, denying all the claims against her. “My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned,” said the four-time Grammy Award winner. “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

