Kevin Hart, Michael Strahan, Nicole Ari Parker, and more drop their kids off at college

Celebrity parents share heartfelt and bittersweet moments while dropping their kids off at college for the 2023–24 school year.

Loading the player...

It’s that time of year again when young adults throughout the country head off to college. Whether entering as first-year or returning students, the moment can be joyous, tearful, and heartfelt for both the students and their parents. Just ask Kevin Hart, Michael Strahan, Nicole Ari Parker, and other celebrity parents who have shared intimate glimpses of the bittersweet milestone of sending off their college students on social media. While there have been understandable tears, much joy and pride have also been reported.

Kevin Hart says goodbye to daughter Heaven

Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart, Kaori Mai Hart, Kenzo Kash Hart, Heaven Hart, and Hendrix Hart at the opening of Kevin Hart’s QSR Hart House held at Hart House Hollywood on May 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

In an Instagram post on Friday featuring a photo of Hart, his children, and his wife surrounding his daughter Heaven in her dorm room, he reckons with how she’s “blossomed” into adulthood.

“I’m not crying [you’re] crying,” the comedian wrote. “So proud of my daughter….I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!!”

He added that “God knows” how proud he is of his daughter and wished her well.

“Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college,” he said.

He also admitted, “I cried in the car!!!”

Michael Strahan moves his daughter into Duke University

Sophia Strahan, Michael Strahan, and Isabella Strahan attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Last week, Strahan shared a series of photos on Instagram from his daughter Sophia’s move-in day at Duke University. The photos include a shot of the proud dad beaming on the campus green with his daughter, a pic of Strahan getting into the Duke spirit, and another of the pair taking a requisite trip to Target. In the post’s caption, the “Good Morning America” co-host reflects on how “time has flown by.”

“Can’t believe how time has flown by, and I’m so proud of her. I know she’s going to crush college life!! #DukeDad,” he wrote.

In the caption, Strahan also teased that he has another college drop-off coming up.

“I know she’s a twin so @isabellastrahan pics coming soon! Lol,” he said.

Nicole Ari Parker drops her daughter off at Howard University

(Left to right) Sophie Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kodjoe and Nicolas Kodjoe attend Boris Kodjoe’s 50th Birthday Party at Hotel Bel-Air on March 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Boris Kodjoe)

In an Instagram reel set to the song “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder, Parker shared scenes from her and husband Boris Kodjoe’s daughter Sophie’s drop-off at Howard University last week. The reel featured a photo of Sophie and her brother Nico on their first day of school as young children as well as moments of the family moving Sophie into her dorm, including a heartfelt goodbye hug between the siblings.

“I am so so proud of you. We miss you soooo much but we know you got this,” the actress wrote.

She added some motherly advice, “Get to class on time. Call me after.”

A-Rod drops sends his eldest to Michigan State University

Alex Rodriguez sits alongside his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro during the second quarter in game two of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on May 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Monday, A-Rod shared a series of photos and videos from his daughter Natasha’s move-in day at Michigan State University on Instagram, including a shot of the former Yankees player waving goodbye from his car with a pouty face.

“Left my heart in Michigan,” A-Rod began in the caption.

He added, “Dropping off @thenatasharodriguez at college was one of the hardest but most proud moments of being a father. Can’t wait to watch her take on this big new chapter.”

Natalia Bryant receives a special bouquet celebrating her first day back

Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on Dec. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, kicked off her junior year at the University of Southern California by receiving a special bouquet of blooms that happened to be signed by her late father, Kobe Bryant. According to People magazine, Natalia shared a picture of the sweet gesture in her Instagram story and included a snap of the note.

“Happy First Day of School. Love you always, Dad,” the heartfelt note read.



TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.