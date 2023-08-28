La La Anthony says friend Kelly Rowland is her go-to self-care guru

When La La Anthony is looking for skincare or self-care advice, the actress reveals that Kelly Rowland is her favorite expert.

Loading the player...

Queue “Girl” by Destiny’s Child.

Almost everyone has that one friend who gives amazing advice; for La La Anthony, that person is Kelly Rowland. Even as a burgeoning beauty entrepreneur, Anthony recently revealed that the Destiny’s Child star is her go-to advisor for all things beauty and skincare.

Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony at the season 2 premiere of “BMF” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“[Rowland] has it all figured out, trust me,” Anthony told People magazine. “She is all about taking care of your skin, taking care of your body, all of that stuff.”

Rowland is reportedly not shy about sharing the wealth with her peers, making sure all of her friends’ “skin is on point – no matter what.” In fact, Anthony credits the singer for her own self-care routine. The actress previously revealed Rowland’s influence made her “more conscious of taking care of [her] skin and doing a daily and nightly routine.”

“She’s obsessed with skincare and making sure all of us take care of our skin and our bodies. She’s always sending tips on what to do,” Anthony added. “[…] She’s all about taking care of yourself and doing things to continue to nourish mind, body and soul. So when I have questions or need advice when it comes to those things, she’s definitely who I call.”

Having improved her beauty and skincare routines, Anthony took her self-care voyage to new heights, making her debut in the haircare industry. In 2022, the actress introduced Inala, a restorative, strengthening haircare brand. Inspired by the at-home remedies and experiments she used for her own hair, Anthony spent two years perfecting the brand’s formulas.

“I was really like, ‘How can I put this magic in a bottle and make it last?’ That’s the backstory of how Inala came to be and came to fruition,” said Anthony, per People magazine.

Since becoming a beauty founder, the “Power” actress reported having a new perspective on self-care, with a newfound appreciation for inner beauty. In addition to her growing product range, Anthony says quiet time has become a key part of her self-care regimen.

“I’m getting good at it,” she said. “My son, Kiyan, is the only one that can get through. Other than that, the phone gets turned off, and I’m getting uninterrupted sleep — which, for someone like me, is probably the best practice of self-care I could ever do for myself.”

“You want to look your best so you can feel your best, whatever that is,” Anthony advised. “It’s important to take care of yourself so that you can perform in whatever you’re doing at the highest level.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.