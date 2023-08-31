Watch: Dr. Wendy Osefo on her new book being an exploration of parenting

Dr. Wendy Osefo, the "Real Housewives of Potomac" star, breaks down how her book helped her understand her own mother-daughter relationship.

Nigerian-American political commentator and television personality Dr. Wendy Osefo stopped by theGrio Weekly to discuss her new book “Tears of My Mother: The Legacy of My Nigerian Upbringing.”

If you’ve watched “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” you know that Osefo’s family dynamic has always been an important part of her identity. The political commentator says that family is the core of who she is. “Everything I do in some way connects back and translates back to my family, whether that’s my upbringing or whether that’s the legacy I want to leave for my children,” Osefo says.

“Tears of My Mother” also allowed her to reflect on herself as a mother and how the mother-daughter relationship is sometimes challenging. The “RHOP” star says in a Nigerian household, the culture is that no matter how old you are, you will always be your parent’s child. She recalls her own childhood by saying “My mom was an awesome mom for kids, but it got a little bit tricky once we became adults.”

It was important for Osefo to revisit those conversations and to see the ways she could make pivots for herself, so her children are able to chase their dreams, feel love, and feel supported, but also didn’t feel stymied by her wanting to continue to hover over them even in adulthood.

Watch Dr. Wendy Osefo's interview with theGrio's Natasha S. Alford above

