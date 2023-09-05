Cardi B announces new song with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘BONGOS,’ this week

"BONGOS," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's first collaboration since 2020's "WAP," is slated for a Friday release.

Cardi B is once again linking up with Megan Thee Stallion. Via an announcement from the “Bodak Yellow” artist, the superstar rappers are slated to release their new song, “BONGOS,” this Friday.

The Bronx rapper revealed the news on her Instagram page on Tuesday with cover art of her with Megan, both wearing one-piece bikinis and multicolored curly wigs. The caption read: “BONGOS Cardi x Megan The Stallion 9/8.”

“BONGOS” will be the first collaboration between the two rappers since their 2020 single, “WAP.” The song became a smash summer anthem, reigning at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks, on its way to a seven-times platinum certification. The video also made a big impression, earning a 2021 BET Award for Video of the Year and four 2021 MTV Video Music Award nominations.

(Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Cardi B also recently disclosed that her long-awaited sophomore album is on the way. While it is unclear whether or not “BONGOS” will be included, Cardi says she’s currently working on the cover art for the untitled follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut, “Invasion of Privacy.”

“Stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon,” Cardi stated. In August, she collaborated once again with her husband and former Migos member Offset on his new single, “Jealousy.”

The new track will mark Megan’s first release since Tory Lanez’s conviction for shooting her in the foot in 2021. Last month, Lanez received a 10-year sentence for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Most of Megan’s most recent singles resulted from her 2022 album, “Traumazine.”

Megan is set to co-headline the 2023 Global Citizens Festival on Sept. 23. Taking place at Central Park in New York City, other headliners include Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Stray Kids and Conan Gray are also slated to perform.

