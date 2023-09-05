Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs

Combs is also slated to perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs, airing live on Sept. 12 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Loading the player...

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Combs will also perform live on stage during the ceremony on Sept. 12.

MTV announced Tuesday that Combs will receive the prestigious award for his “unparalleled career and continued influence that has achieved unrivaled global success in music and beyond.” Combs is a multi-hyphenate media mogul who made his mark as a rapper, producer, fashion entrepreneur and more.

His success in the music industry as an artist has spanned more than three decades. He’s appeared on five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and dropped two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (left) will receive the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards this month. Here, he hosts the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022 while sharing the stage in Las Vegas with Jozzy. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)

In addition to performing, Combs is also nominated in four categories at this year’s award show. “Creepin’ (Remix),” his collaboration with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage, is up for best R&B and best collaboration video. His video for “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami, is also up for best collaboration and hip-hop video.

Combs has a storied history with the VMAs, dating back to his first performance in 1997. He performed a melody of the late Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” with Mase and a tribute to B.I.G. with “I’ll Be Missing You” featuring Sting and Faith Evans. Five years later, he performed a show-stopping medley of “Bad Boy For Life,” “Pass the Courvoisier (Part 2)” and “I Need A Girl (Parts 1 & 2).”

News of Combs’ honor comes shortly after he announced the release date of his forthcoming album, “The Love Album: Off the Grid.” Dropping on Sept. 15, just three days after the VMAs, the album is his homage to R&B, featuring an all-star cast of featured guests, including The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., Babyface, John Legend, Coco Jones, The-Dream, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan and more.

The Global Icon Award will be the second time in September that Combs is receiving a special honor. On Sept. 3, at the Headies Awards, for the year’s best Afrobeat and Pan-African artists, Combs was honored with the International Artiste Recognition Award.

The 2023 MTV VMAs are scheduled to air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 12 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Lil Wayne is slated to premiere his latest single, “Kat Food,” while Shakira will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!