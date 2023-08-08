SZA, Nicki Minaj among leaders in MTV VMA nominations

SZA, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are each up for video of the year at the annual ceremony, airing live on Sept. 12.

MTV announced the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) nominations Tuesday with SZA, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj among the leading nominees.

SZA received six nominations, second only to Taylor Swift’s eight for 2023. Five of the six nods are for her video “Kill Bill,” including for video of the year and song of the year. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj each got five nominations, including for video of the year for “Attention” and “Super Freaky Girl,” respectively.

Metro Boomin, GloRilla, and Ice Spice are among the 35 first-time VMA nominees this year. Metro received three nominations, two for his “Creepin'” video featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage. Both GloRilla and Ice Spice have two nods, including for best new artist. Drake, The Weeknd, Yung Miami, Alicia Keys, Ashanti, Bryson Tiller, Diddy and Kendrick Lamar are notable nominees.

Nicki Minaj, accepting the award for best hip-hop award for “Do We Have a Problem?” at the 2022 MTV VMAs, is nominated this year for five awards, including video of the year and artist of the year. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

MTV will introduce its new category, best Afrobeats, at the 2023 ceremony. Burna Boy, Davido, WizKid and Ayra Starr are among the nominees in that category.

The 2023 MTV VMAs are slated to air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 12 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Full nominations list for the 2023 MTV VMAs: