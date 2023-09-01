Lil Wayne to perform on MTV VMAs for first time in over a decade

The multiple award-winning rapper is performing his brand new song, "Kat Food," live for the first time, on a roster that includes Doja Cat and Anitta.

MTV announced Thursday that rap icon Lil Wayne will be among the second wave of artists rocking songs before 2023 MTV Video Music Awards audiences later this month. This will be the first time the five-time Grammy Award winner has performed at the ceremony in over 10 years.

Lil Wayne is slated to present his new song, “Kat Food,” which drops today, the track’s live debut. The New Orleans legend was also nominated in this year’s Best Hip-Hop Video category for “Kant Nobody,” featuring Swizz Beatz and the late DMX. Wayne — who has received 14 VMA nominations over his lengthy career — first won for this back in 2008, taking home a trophy for “Lollipop,” featuring Static Major.

Lil Wayne will be among the performers at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards this month, MTV announced Thursday. Above, the legendary rapper speaks during the Recording Academy Honors, presented in February by the Black Music Collective in Los Angeles. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Along with Lil Wayne, Doja Cat is also slated at the VMAs, the superstar last performing there in 2021, when she also served as host. That year, she gave a gravity-defying staging of her songs “Been Like This” and “You Right.” This year, the four-time VMA winner has five nominations, including a video of the year nod for “Attention.”

Doja Cat’s five nominations are tied with Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, Olivia Rodrigo and Kim Petras for this year’s third most. SZA has the second-most nominations with six picks, only behind Taylor Swift’s eight. SZA and Minaj are also up for video of the year for “Kill Bill” and “Super Freaky Girl,” respectively.

Shakira — who, like Diddy and Blackpink, is nominated for four awards this year — will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to celebrate her longtime worldwide career’s achievements in music videos. She will present her onstage magic at the VMAs for the first time since 2006.

Anitta, Kelsea Ballerini and Tomorrow X Together were among the second wave of publicized performers for this month’s VMAs. Last month, Demi Lovato, Måneskin, Karol G and Stray Kids were the first round of performers announced.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are scheduled to air live at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, its second year in a row at that venue.

