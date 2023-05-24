MTV VMAs announces air date, venue for 2023 ceremony

The annual awards ceremony will air live on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. This year's hosts, performers and nominees have yet to be announced.

The MTV Video Music Awards are returning to New Jersey. The network announced Tuesday that its annual awards show will air live on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from the Prudential Center in Newark.

The live airing will bring the VMAs to over 150 countries and territories, reaching nearly 320 million households, and it will be the second consecutive year of the awards’ production at the Prudential Center. Bruce Gillmer, Paramount’s president of music, music talent, programming and events, said he is excited to have the ceremony back at the venue.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year’s VMAs,” Gillmer said in a statement. “Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music” with fans in New Jersey was the goal ever since the “highly successful” 2022 presentation, he added.

Nicki Minaj accepts the award for best hip-hop for “Do We Have a Problem?” at the 2022 VMA ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The MTV awards show will return to that venue this year, airing live on Sept. 12. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Last year’s VMAs at the Prudential Center featured an array of memorable performances as the industry celebrated outstanding achievements in music videos in 2022. Lizzo performed a medley of “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” Country star Kane Brown sang “Grand” at the outdoor Toyota Stage in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Nicki Minaj performed a show-stopping medley of her career hits as MTV honored her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Also, rap legends Snoop Dogg and Eminem gave a show from the Metaverse, performing their duet “From the D 2 the LBC.”

MTV will announce this year’s show hosts, performers and nominees at a later date.

Jake Reynolds, president of the Prudential Center, anticipates that the 2023 VMAs will also have its fair share of unforgettable moments.

He said in a statement that Newark will be the center of the entertainment world’s attention “as the brightest stars come together to perform at a marquee showcase within our world-class venue.” He added that hosting the awards program gives the Prudential Center “the opportunity to celebrate all genres of music for fans throughout the world, as we do all year round.”

