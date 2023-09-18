After 10 years, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen say ‘I do’ again

Love is in the air for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

People reported the Hollywood couple, who initially tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2013, recently renewed their vows in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary.

Legend and Teigen took it back to where it all began, kicking off the celebrations with a brunch at Villa Pizzo in Lake Como, Italy, the location of their first wedding ceremony a decade ago. A source described it as “very romantic,” telling People the couple arrived by boat.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the City Harvest Presents The 2022 Gala: Red Supper Club at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022, in New York City. The couple recently renewed their wedding vows in honor of their 10th anniversary. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

“It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together.”

Their vow renewal reportedly took place later in the day. The source said, “[John and Chrissy] came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests,” followed by a brief speech from Legend after dinner.

The insider reportedly said there were “flowers everywhere,” adding, “It’s been a very elegant, very classic event.”

According to People, Legend appeared in photos wearing a white dinner jacket, and Teigen wore two flowing Zuhair Murad dresses.

Teigen and Legend first met in 2006 on the singer’s music video set for his single “Stereo.”

The couple visited Lake Como together early in their relationship, and it was there that Teigen realized she wanted to wed her now husband. Legend proposed in December 2011.

The two married in a private ceremony at a New York City courthouse.

Together they share four children: Luna Simone, 7; Miles Theodore, 5; Esti Maxine, 9 months; and Wren Alexander, 2 months.

In an Instagram post from 2016, Teigen included a picture of the pair at the location, saying, “Back to where it all began – Lake Como, Italy – first came here in 2007.”

