John Legend and Chrissy Teigen share a glimpse of their family life in candid Instagram posts 

It was a restful weekend in John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s home as the couple shared heartwarming pictures with their children

Have you ever wondered what Sunday looks like for EGOT winner John Legend? Well, this weekend, Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared a glimpse of what life is like for their family on the weekend.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are shown in March at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. Over the weekend, the couple shared pictures of their family life in Instagram posts. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the singer shared a cozy pajama selfie with his 4-year-old son, Miles Theodore, who held his sleeping baby brother, Wren Alexander. In the post, captioned “the boys,” Legend exuded proud dad energy as he shared pictures of his little ones. Images of Miles playing with his hair in the mirror and Wren smiling at the camera while lying on a pillow followed the heartwarming selfie.

Earlier that weekend, Teigen, the new mother of four, shared a series of family photos on Instagram. In addition to their two sons, the couple share two daughters: 5-month-old Esti Mazine and 7-year-old Luna Simone.

From tummy-time selfies with Wren, Esti, and her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, to candid pictures and videos of her children, Teigen synthesized life with two babies under 12 months when posing in a photo with Miles and Luna where the trio pretended cry.

As previously reported by theGrio, Teigen and Legend welcomed their baby boy Wren to the family just five months after having their daughter Esti. Wren, born on June 19, comes after the couple’s long surrogacy journey. After losing their son Jack in 2020 due to complications, the couple began exploring surrogacy while Teigen simultaneously tried to carry “just one more time.”

Soon after Teigen became pregnant with Esti through IVF, the couple connected with their surrogate Alexandra, who carried Wren. Since sharing a lengthy Instagram post reflecting on their pregnancy journey and expressing her gratitude for their surrogate, the couple have posted adorable family content to their social media pages. In addition to the candid moments captured during their day-to-day, Teigen shared an Instagram reel of all four kids posing in matching outfits on the Fourth of July.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” Teigen wrote about their “most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate.”

“And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

