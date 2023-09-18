Megan Thee Stallion, Billy Porter and Lupita Nyong’o join ‘Big Mouth’ for Season 7

The popular adult animated series returns to Netflix next month.

Loading the player...

“Big Mouth” fans, rejoice! The beloved adult animated series from Netflix returns this fall, with stars Megan The Stallion, Billy Porter, Lupita Nyong’o and more set to appear in voice roles.

“Big Mouth” characters and their voices include (from left) Rick (Nick Kroll), Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Thee Stallion), Maury (Kroll) and Connie (Maya Rudolph). (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023)

The popular series will launch its seventh season when it hits Netflix again in October. In the official penultimate season, the episodes will once again reunite viewers with adolescents dealing with “the glorious nightmare that is puberty.”

Season 7 “follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school as they make their way to high school,” per Deadline. “Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters.”

While the official trailer has not been released yet, the streamer dropped a “date announcement clip,” which previews Megan Thee Stallion as a new “hormone monster,” with her descending from the sky to join her fellow havoc-wreaking creatures. Breaking the fourth wall, hormone monsters Connie (Maya Rudolph) and Maurice ask, “Is that Megan Thee Stallion on ‘Big Mouth?!'”

Announcing herself as “the hormone monstress Megan,” she exclaims, “It’s a big motherfu**ing deal they got me on the show!” Check out the hilarious clip below:

While the trailer focuses on the Grammy Award-winner’s inclusion, the season is expected to include some other major names as guest stars, including Porter and Nyong’o. Other notable guests include Zazie Beetz, Rosie Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, Thandiwe Newton, and Brandon Kyle Goodman.

Jordan Peele, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, John Mulaney, and Jason Mantzoukas also return alongside Rudolph and Kroll as the main voice cast in the series. As theGrio previously reported, Rudolph earned her first and fourth Emmy Awards for voicing Connie in “Big Mouth.”

The seventh season of “Big Mouth” returns Oct. 20 on Netflix.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!