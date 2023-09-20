Watch: Irish Grinstead of 702 passes away

Irish Grinstead passed away at the age of 43.

R&B singer and 702 member Lemisha Grinstead took to Instagram to break the recent news of the death of her sister, fellow 702 third Irish Grimstead.

“She has had a long battle, and she is finally at peace,” she wrote.

(From left) Irish Grinstead, Kameelah Williams and LaMisha Grinstead of 702 attend 2019 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors)

“That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within,” the grieving singer continued. “Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family, ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

Grinstead’s passing comes 15 years after the death of her twin sister, Orish, who was an original 702 member.

On Tuesday, Lemisha Grinstead shared a photo of her siblings with the caption: “These two!! I imagine them in heaven right now blasting their favorite @realtamiaworld song (I hope you know they were HUGE fans) and the other angels telling them to shut up cause they too loud! My love for either of them will never ever die!! I am a better person because of them!”

