Anthony Anderson to pay $20,000 in alimony to ex-wife in light of recent divorce settlement

Nineteen months after their separation, court documents reveal that Anderson must pay $20,000 a month in alimony.

Anthony Anderson and his ex-wife, Alvina Stewart, have parted ways after 22 years of marriage. Having recently settled on the terms of their divorce, the 19-month separation ended with Anderson having to pay more than $200,000 annually for alimony.

Lead actor in a comedy series nominee Anthony Anderson arrives with his wife for the 70th Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

According to People magazine, court documents state that the “black-ish” actor must pay $20,000 in alimony, which refers to monthly financial spousal support. Additionally, the paperwork reportedly states the actor’s payments to Stewart could increase if the actor’s gross income exceeds $2 million.

In addition to the alimony, the divorce documents outline a number of the couple’s divorce agreements. For instance, Anderson will reportedly keep the family’s property in Los Angeles, while his ex-wife will take their Houston home. The “black-ish” star will also keep possession of a 2004 Land Rover, as Stewart will have a 2022 Mazda. Other undividable items, like the couple’s burial plot in Inglewood Park Cemetery, will be sold, with the profits being split evenly between the two.

However, this is not the couple’s first time filing for divorce. In September 2015, Stewart filed for divorce, in which she stated the couple had been separated since April 2014. At the time, the actor’s wife cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the divorce. Fast forward to 2017, Stewart filed a dismissal for her previous divorce petition.

Finally, in March 2022, she filed for what would be the couple’s final divorce but reported “TBD” when asked about the separation date. In this final request, Stewart asked that the actor not only pay alimony but also cover her legal fees. When Anderson responded to her request, it was the “black-ish” star who now cited irreconcilable differences. Marking Feb. 25, 2022, as their separation date, Anderson also countered Stewarts’ request regarding legal fees and asked that the alimony request be left for “future determination.”

The couple reportedly met coincidentally during their first and second years at Howard University.

“My sophomore year, her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having,” he said. “My wife answered the door. I was like, ‘I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we’re having.’ Stacey didn’t show up, but my wife did – and we have been together ever since that night. And I was just me: I got there early, she didn’t see nobody else, she was, ‘All right, I’m gonna rock out with this dude!'” said Anderson when discussing how the couple met, per Parade.

Ten years later, the couple married in 1999 and now share two children: daughter Kyra, 27, and son Nathan, 23.

“She’s quiet, I’m loud,” Anderson concluded in his 2021 interview with Parade. “Opposites attract.”

