Megan Thee Stallion teases joint EP, tour with Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion said that she "would definitely be so down" to record a collaborative EP with her "Bongos" partner — and that they're "really building" one now.

Hip-hop chart-toppers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion may have more music on the horizon. Shortly after releasing their latest collaborative single, “Bongos,” Megan teased a possible joint EP and subsequent tour in the near future, the three-time Grammy Award winner revealing that a collaborative project may already be in the works.

She mentioned the possible project in a recent interview with Complex. She said that after building a strong chemistry with Cardi, she recognized the sonics that best fit their respective styles.

“So I’ve done two songs for her,” said Megan. “And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already.”

(Left to right) Rap stars Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

She also hinted that the two had recorded enough material for a co-headlining tour.

“We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together,” Megan shared, going on to highlight their strong musical and personal bond. “We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So, if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”

“Bongos” is Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s second song, following their 2020 seven-time platinum smash, “W.A.P.” The ladies performed the sexually charged track at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it debuted in the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this month.

Time will tell if the ladies do a joint EP and take it on the road to rock their fans’ worlds. In the meantime, both superstars are poised to record and release their next respective solo LPs.

Megan recently told Billboard that a new album is “definitely coming very soon.” Her last one, 2022’s “Traumazine,” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and became certified gold earlier this month.

Cardi revealed last month that her sophomore project is “coming out very soon.” While her Grammy-winning debut, “Invasion of Privacy,” dropped back in 2018, she has released several non-album singles since, including “Please Me” with Bruno Mars,” “Money” and “Press.”

