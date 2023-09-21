Review: Megan Thee Stallion claps back in ‘Dicks: The Musical’

Hot Girl Meg is an absolute scene stealer in this raucous, raunchy movie musical starring Nathan Lane and Meghan Mullally.

Megan Thee Stallion in "Dicks: The Musical." (Courtesy A24)

After a well-deserved break from the public eye, Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is back — in the most ridiculous way possible.

Imagine a musical movie about dicks — not just two arrogant white jerks named Trevor and Craig (played by the film’s writers, Aaron Jackson and Joshua Sharp) who find out they’re identical twins and desperately try to “Parent Trap” their family (played by Meghan Mullally and Nathan Lane) back together. But also actual dicks. And a fallen-off vagina. And gay incest. And a gay God played by comedian Bowen Yang. It exists, and it’s called “Dicks: The Musical.” As one can imagine from the title and synopsis, it’s not for the pearl-clutching faint of heart.

This film may seem like the last place one would find the twerk captain, bar-spitting, Hot Girl Coach. And yet, her musical numbers as Gloria, Trevor and Craig’s boss in “Dicks,” are some of the best in this riotous, wacky film.

Megan’s raps have always been filled with lyrics about taking back control of her life and stories about the men and haters who have tried to bring her down. But as her real-life assailant who shall not be named begins his 10-year bid in prison, there’s something extra sweet about seeing Megan as Gloria reclaim her top spot in bars and put the men who are disrespecting her back in their place — all while having the time of her life in an absolutely bonkers movie. Though Mullally and Lane are clear stars in this film and seeing Sonya Eddy on screen again after her passing late last year is a bright spot, Megan Thee Stallion’s scenes take the cake in this romp about dicks.

“Out Alpha the Alpha” is her main showstopping rap and dance number where she responds to Trevor and Craig calling her a “bitch”: “I’ll show you two bitches a bitch.”

While listing all the ways that patriarchy has empowered men to oppress women and all the names they’ve called her (shrill, slut, crazy, bitch, whore, etc.) to keep her in her place, Gloria encourages women to take back their power “put your foot on their necks if they’re standing in your way.

“These men are fucking dinosaurs about to be destroyed, and I’m the asteroid,” she raps as she walks men in collars and suits on all fours like dogs. This might be Gloria’s theme song, but Megan too has outworked, outfoxed and outsmarted all of her opps. It’s great she has another outlet to gloat and enjoy her hard-won success.

While this is not her first acting role (she had auditioned for a role on “P-Valley,” which she didn’t get but wound up playing her alter ego Tina Snow in season two and had a guest spot on “She Hulk”) and won’t be her last (Netflix announced last week that Megan Thee Stallion had joined the cast of the animated hit “Big Mouth”), her “Dicks: The Musical” role is evidence that this star will shine on any stage.

“Dicks: The Musical” will premiere in theaters on Oct. 6.

Brooke Obie is an award-winning critic, screenwriter and author of the historical novel “Book of Addis: Cradled Embers.”

