Keke Palmer took us out of the group chat and stays mum about her relationship status

“Mind y’all’s business,” says Keke Palmer when asked about the status of her relationship with her baby’s father, Darius Jackson.

The internet’s favorite homegirl, Keke Palmer, is reclaiming her privacy regarding her relationship. In a recent interview on “TODAY With Hoda & Jenna,” Palmer addressed the speculations about her relationship with Jackson, the father of 7-month-old son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson.

Keke Palmer on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (Photo by Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

“I’m going to take a page out of Beyoncé’s book,” said Palmer. “Mind y’all’s business.”

However, when Hoda Kotb asked if she was referencing the relationship, Palmer explained, “I’m not trying to be specific!”

This summer, ‘Big Boss Keke’ and her partner made headlines when Jackson publicly criticized Palmer for her attire and behavior at an Usher concert. Sending social media into a frenzy, fans rose to the new mom’s defense.

“We want to know if you’re happy,” Jenna Bush Hager said to Palmer, to which she replied, “Yes, life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously.”

The controversy paved the way for a creative collaboration between Palmer and Usher in the music video for his song “Boyfriend.” Palmer teased the scandal in the music video by saying, “I am a mother after all,” referencing Jackson’s words in the now-deleted tweet: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

Despite rumors of the two moving on from one another, they have shown recently that there’s no bad blood between them. In honor of the “Nope” actress’ birthday, Jackson and Palmer reunited publicly for the first time to celebrate. As previously reported by theGrio, Jackson wished the star happy birthday on social media and took her out to dinner.

“D, know you’ve been taking me out on my birthday as always,” Palmer said in an Instagram live video. “I mean, it’s not always my birthday, but you always do take me out. But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday; that’s so sweet.”

Referring to Palmer as his “partner in crime” and a “one of a kind being,” the pair were later spotted sharing drinks during Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” stop in Los Angeles on Sept. 4. Rumors of the two’s rekindled romance continued to grow when Palmer featured photos of Jackson and their son in a slide show during her “Big Boss Tour.” As she performed her song “I Care” from the “Big Boss” album, personal photos of Palmer and Jackson, their son Leo, and other family moments were projected on the screen behind her.

Just as Palmer never confirmed the alleged split earlier this summer, the star remains mute about rumors of the two being back together.

The couple previously applauded themselves on their ability to maintain privacy in an episode of the “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast.

“It’s a lot of pressure because we are very proud, and there are things that we want to share,” she explained. “At the same time, we do want to be able to maintain the privacy of our relationship, and I feel like we’ve done such a good job at being able to do that.”

