‘Run the World,’ ‘Blindspotting’ and more canceled at Starz

The cancellation of four Starz shows comes just days after the Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement with the major studios.

Get ready: Some big changes are coming to Starz.

The premium cable network is canceling four shows: “Run the World,” “Blindspotting,” “Heels” — all of which just aired their second seasons on Starz — and the still-unreleased “The Venery of Samantha Bird.”

According to Variety, “The Venery of Samantha Bird” was in the middle of shooting its first season when the WGA strike began, with only two episodes left to film.

“Run the World” stars (from left) Bresha Webb, Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid attend the show’s Season Two reception in May at L’Avenue at Saks in New York. “Run the World” is among the programs recently canceled by the cable network. (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Starz)

The cancellation decisions come almost five months after the start of the Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood, which seems to be reaching an endpoint, as the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major Hollywood studios, were able to reach a tentative deal over the weekend.

“Run the World,” as theGrio previously reported, followed four girlfriends on the come-up in Harlem. Starring Andrea Bordeaux as Ella, Bresha Webb as Renee, Corbin Reed as Sondi and Amber Stevens West as Whitney, the show was “an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.”

“Blindspotting,” a spin-off of the popular film of the same name, starred “Hamilton” alum Jasmine Cephas Jones as Ashley, who, after her longtime boyfriend Miles’ incarceration, moves with their son to his mother’s and sister’s residence.

Like the acclaimed 2018 movie, the “Blindspotting” series was executive produced by co-writer Rafael Casal — who plays Miles in it — and Jones’ “Hamilton” co-star Daveed Diggs, who starred in and co-wrote the film. Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman and Helen Hunt filled out the supporting cast.

