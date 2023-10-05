Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary

“31 years, and a lifetime to go,” the former first lady wrote in an Instagram post. "I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama."

Love is in the air for the Obamas.

On Tuesday, Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary with heartfelt tributes to one another on social media.

Former President Barack Obama (left)and former first lady Michelle Obama (right) honored their marriage in social media posts Tuesday on their 31st anniversary. Above, the two were spending time together in August at the U.S. Open in New York. (Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

On Instagram, Michelle Obama shared a photo of the two posing outside with a sunset backdrop. She wrote: “31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama. Happy anniversary, honey!”

In an Instagram post of his own, the former president shared a picture of the couple posing with their arms around one another dressed in matching blue jackets.

“Happy anniversary, sweetheart! @MichelleObama, you’re brilliant, kind, funny and beautiful — and I’m lucky to call you mine,” he wrote in the caption.

The Obamas, who were married in 1992, originally met in Chicago when a young Michelle Robinson was assigned to mentor Barack Obama during his summer internship at a law firm.

In her book “The Light We Carry,” released in 2022, the former first lady admitted that despite their outward appearance, her relationship with her husband has had its ups and downs.

“People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice,” she wrote. “They remark on photographs they’ve seen of me and Barack together — laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side. They ask how we have managed to stay both married and unmiserable for 30 years now.”

“We have our issues, of course, but I love the man, and he loves me now, still and seemingly forever,” she added. “Our love is not perfect, but it’s real, and we’re committed to it.”

During a roundtable conversation for Revolt TV, Michelle Obama shed light on some of the issues she and Barack Obama have come up against, especially as he was building his political career while they were raising two young daughters.

The 59-year-old said although people would think she was “being catty by saying this,” there were “10 years” where she “couldn’t stand” her husband, but the two preserved for the sake of their children.

The former president, 62, addressed his wife’s comments during an interview on CBS Mornings and admitted that raising the girls “was priority number one, two, three and four.”

“I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged of a father as I was, the degree of stress and tension for her,” he continued, “knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn’t normal.”

If their anniversary posts are any indication, life has gotten better for the Obamas since the former first family moved on from their years in Washington.

“Let me just say this: It sure helps to be out of the White House,” he said. “And to have a little more time with her.”

