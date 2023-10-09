Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are your top fall activities to do with a significant other?

Here are a few date ideas you should add to your list this season.

Loading the player...

There’s something about changing leaves, cooler temperatures and pumpkin patches that can bring people closer together. Don’t forget, this is cuffing season. This is where you audition your love interest for the next few months to see if you’ll make it to the Super Bowl, aka Valentine’s Day.

There are a number of date ideas that can take your romance to the next level, including hiking in the woods and a fun fall-themed photo shoot. Listen in as theGrio hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Jahliel Thurman share their top go-to activities for autumn.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!