Watch | theGrio Top 3 : Who are the top 3 couples from a Black romance film?

The blacker the berry, the sweeter the romance! Here are some of our favorite couples on the big screen.

We love a good romantic Black film. Witnessing as two unlikely characters on the silver screen fall in love or put in work to save their union really has a way of warming your soul — from Quincy and Monica fighting for their relationship on the basketball court, to Sheila driving up the mountain to save her marriage.

Listen in as hosts Alexandria Ikonomi and Jahliel Thurman share some of their favorite couples from Black romance films.

