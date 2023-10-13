For the culture: Celebrating homecoming and tailgates in the Black community

For Black people, homecoming and tailgates are a time for young and older crowds to celebrate and create eternal memories – regardless of their alma mater.

Loading the player...

Homecoming tailgate season is upon us!

Whether you attended a historically Black college and university or a predominately white institution, homecoming and tailgate celebrations make for some of the best times you will ever have.

The functions – always full of food, fun, fellowship, and family – vastly differ at HBCUs, where they are accompanied by deep-rooted traditions and promote unity and solidarity. Still, for Black people, homecoming and tailgates are a time for young and older crowds from all walks of life to celebrate and create eternal memories – regardless of their higher education institution.

For the Black community, homecoming and tailgate events are part of any college experience. (Photo by Visual Vic/Getty Images)

“I grew up tailgating … so it was a part of something I wanted to experience and something that I knew at an early age of college, of fun, of family,” shared Alcorn State University alum Ashley Thomas. “In college … at first I was a little nervous, a little anxious because I wanted to do it the way my cousins did it or [older] sisters did it, but then I had to learn that my tailgating or homecoming was about me and my time at school. So it was just a time to be with my friends … have the most fun.”

Economic impact

After COVID-19 cancellations and another year of virtual and hybrid events, September 2022 marked the return of traditional homecoming events at HBCUs. As institutions resumed in-person operations, many also hiked prices, particularly those imposed on merchants, to combat inflation and compensate for some of the pandemic’s losses – bringing a much-needed economic boost to their respective communities. This year is likely to be no different.

Preserving traditions

Homecoming events, especially those on HBCU campuses, have a proud history of nurturing intellectual and cultural growth within the African-American community. The added element of tailgates showcases tradition and heritage, making the functions essential in preserving the legacy of Black culture.

Community togetherness

In addition to being a chance to return to one’s alma mater, homecoming events and tailgates foster familial and community ties, providing a sense of belonging and connectedness to those who may have once shared the same halls at their college homes. For many Black individuals, HBCUs are more than just educational institutions; they are safe spaces that promote a sense of home, identity and shared history.

“As a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., homecoming is a time I get to fellowship and catch up with my sisters and other chapter members,” said Alexandria Owens, a graduate of Texas’ Stephen F. Austin State University. “I love just hanging out again like we’re back on campus again like the good ol’ days.”

Best Colleges reported that members of the Divine Nine, a collective of Black Greek-letter organizations, were prominent in the 1950s and ’60s Civil Rights Movement. Though Stephen F. Austin is not an HBCU, Owens’ sorority experience was entrenched in a rich history and tradition that continues to influence society.

Networking and mentorship

While the fun and party element never ceases, tailgates and homecoming events also provide an invaluable opportunity for networking and mentorship. Graduates who have succeeded in various fields return to their alma maters, offering guidance and support to current students – a vital contribution to the Black community’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of CEOs, college presidents, doctors, lawyers, and others.

Black excellence

Some people consider tailgates and homecomings as days consisting of gatherings and football games. However, it’s essential to acknowledge that the functions are integral to Black culture.

The cultural celebrations long embraced by the African-American community magnify Black excellence in academics, arts and sports. From the rush of being part of the homecoming court to participation in halftime shows and everything in between, the gatherings highlight the hard work and ongoing efforts of talented Black students, faculty and alumni, all an inspiration for the younger generation.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!