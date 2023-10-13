From itchy palms to not cutting a baby’s hair, here are 13 popular Black superstitions

As spooky season unofficially kicks off on Friday, October 13, theGrio revisits common superstitions in the Black diaspora.

Black horror writer Lisa Springer, whose debut novel “There’s No Way I’d Die First” was released in September, remembers when she cut her son’s hair as a baby.

He was seven or eight months old, she said, when he had a little haircut, his first. Springer said, “My mother was upset.” Springer’s mother was upset because, for a host of mostly unfounded reasons, there are many Black folks throughout the African diaspora who would never cut an infant’s hair before their first birthday. Not cutting a baby’s hair before their first birthday is among many, often amusing, Black superstitions.

According to records dating back to the mid-1930s, many common superstitions among Black people have been observed for generations with very little understanding of origin. Several specifically forebode financial gain or financial loss, whether other people are gossiping about you and, of course, protecting children.

When asked why she thinks Black folks have a penchant for superstitions, Springer, who is based in New York City but from Barbados, said that for some, it could stem from Black culture’s diverse religious roots.

“Some things are tied to religion that some people are kind of wary of,” she said, adding, “People think of heaven and hell as two very distinct places, and if you do certain things, it is destined you will go to one or the other. I think a lot of superstitions are rooted in that.”

Springer said she can see how worshipping commandments and observing religious rituals have become established superstitions. She added, “A lot of it is rooted in fear.” Considering how many are about fate and luck, superstitions are also rooted in an understanding that much of life is out of our control.

“As a horror writer, it’s kind of fun to tap into that,” she said.

Below, we have gathered 13 top superstitions believed by Black people throughout the diaspora. Read on if you dare!

Friday the 13th is an unlucky day

There is a longstanding tradition of fearing the number 13. The hospitality industry is especially wary; you might notice many hotels (and even apartment buildings) still do not have official “13th” floors. Given how much society just doesn’t see it for the number 13, naturally, Friday the 13th is considered a spooky day. It’s such a feared day there’s even an entire horror franchise dedicated to the lore.

Don’t put your pocketbook on the ground, or else you’ll go broke

The next time you’re in a restaurant, scan the dining room, and you’ll notice that most, if not all, of the Black folks will have their pocketbooks either in their lap, sitting in the chair with them, or sitting on atop the table. Since the existence of pocketbooks, it feels as if Black people have warned against placing them on the ground. Some claim doing so will lead you to go broke; others are just trying to avoid the other, more literal bad juju: germs.

Splitting poles while walking is bad luck

Perhaps someone, somewhere, walked on the opposite side of a pole as their companion and immediately experienced bad luck, but this one has certainly never been proven. However, many people find splitting poles or objects in your path awkward or uncomfortable when walking with one or more people.

Break a mirror, have seven years of bad luck

From certain names you shouldn’t say in front of them to gazing into them with certain people or at certain times, mirrors have a lot of lore surrounding them. In addition to the common superstition that one will have seven years of bad luck after breaking one, some Black superstitions around mirrors include meeting your demise first should you look into a mirror alongside someone younger.

Step on a crack, break your mother’s back

While this one is mainly observed among schoolchildren, it’s still eerie to many to step on cracks in the sidewalk. There’s no distinct origin, but many credit both African and European cultures, as cracks in the ground have been making folks nervous for centuries.

If your palm itches, you’re about to make some money moves

Not all superstitions are bad, thank goodness! Palms can get clammy, cold, and dry, but if they get itchy, you may wanna check your cash app. Some Black folks used to claim that if your right palm was itchy, you were in luck and about to come into some cash. Meanwhile, if your left hand itches, you may be about to pay up unexpectedly. But beware — others claim it’s the exact opposite.

If your ear is burning, someone is talking about you

If the individuals in a room you enter were just discussing you, they might say one of two things: “Speak of the devil” or “Were your ears burning?” The latter stems from a long-held superstition that if your ears are randomly burning, you must be tapping into some psychic connection and awareness of your name being brought up.

Black cats (and maybe just cats in generals) are bad luck

While there are many Black folks who are happy cat parents out there, there are many Black people who do not play when it comes to felines of any kind, especially Black cats. Black people’s dislike of cats is so common it’s been documented, and there are pet influencers actively working to change this. Cats and their curiously independent spirits have always confounded humans. The Egyptians saw something divine in how cats carry themselves, but other cultures found something sinister in their behavior.

If you gift shoes to a man, he’ll walk right out of your life

As spooky season shifts into the gift-giving season, it may not be the best time to bring this one up, but it’s a common belief that giving shoes as a gift could lead to the receiver leaving you forever. Many men have more than debunked this, and the warning could also be taken less literally. It’s not necessarily about the shoes; it could also be a warning against extending more effort than the other person.

Leaving a hat on a bed leads to an argument before the end of the day

Like mirrors, there are plenty of superstitions about hats. One routinely mentioned is that leaving a hat on a bed could invite bad luck or an argument by the end of the day. Considering how many people get fussed at for leaving their belongings all over the house or allowing clothes worn outside to touch the bed, this one may actually be true.

Cutting a baby’s hair before their first birthday is bad luck

As noted by Springer, this is a loaded topic for new parents. Some have claimed cutting a baby’s hair before they reach their first birthday could permanently damage their curl pattern or hair texture. Others think doing so could actually invite bad luck into the baby’s life. Springer’s son and many others are living proof that neither claim is true.

Messing with the occult, metaphysical tools, or “pagan” beliefs is the devil’s business

While many Black people have increasingly been picking up tarot cards and crystals, tapping into the metaphysical, communing with ancestral spirits, and returning to religions the Western world deems unworthy, there are still many Black folks who are wary of anything outside of conventional church wisdom, deeming it “unholy.”

Sweeping over someone’s foot could bring them bad luck

There are lots of superstitions around cleaning and specifically sweeping. A common one among Black people is not sweeping over someone’s feet, or else you could bring them serious misfortunes. Depending on the culture, that misfortune could be general bad luck, dooming them to never be married or even setting them up for jail time.

Don’t talk on the phone during a thunder and lightning storm

Not to end on a creepy note, but this one is not a myth at all. For anyone who has been forced to stop everything you were doing and turn off all of the lights during a storm, Grandma was right. There have been reports of people getting struck by lightning while using their phones or electricity during thunderstorms. However, this is something that has evolved along with technology, and many modern homes now have the proper safeguards to protect against this. Still, proceed with caution.

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.

