‘Maxine’s Baby’ trailer showcases Tyler Perry’s life journey

The Perry documentary, which chronicles the public rise and inner world of the Black entertainment mogul, hits Amazon Prime Video next month.

Loading the player...

Tyler Perry’s life journey is getting the documentary treatment.

Amazon Prime Video just dropped the trailer for “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” an upcoming film project chronicling the public rise and inner world of the Black entertainment mogul.

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry is captured in a scene from the documentary “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” which comes to Prime Video next month. (Photo: Amazon)

As theGrio previously reported, the documentary comes from filmmakers Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz, who had almost a decade of “unfettered access” to the media titan. Described as “a nod to his mother’s love,” “Maxine’s Baby” is, its synopsis reads, “a tender and intimate portrait of visionary and innovator Tyler Perry: his harrowing but faithful road to the top of an industry that didn’t always include him.”

Following Perry’s journey to parenthood and work climbing the highest of heights in the entertainment industry, the film “is a profound lesson on remembering where you came from to know where you want to go.”

“My problem with a lot of things in life is I float above it,” he asserts at the top of the documentary’s teaser. “That’s just from childhood, that’s from abuse … so every moment is just like, ‘You’re OK. You’re safe. It’s just emotion. It’s just feeling. It’s love.”

The “Maxine’s Baby” trailer even previews Perry opening up about his estranged relationship with his father.

“I just could not understand how this man could look at me,” he says, “and hate me with such passion.”

The new clip also features many of the interviewees who appear in the documentary, each detailing Perry’s journey and impact on Black culture. Among them, CBS News’ Gayle King claims, “There is no denying the talent and the power of Tyler Perry.”

“Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” drops Friday, Nov. 17 on Prime Video.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!