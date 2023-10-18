Halle Bailey is Glamour’s 2023 Gen-Z Game-Changer

Actress and singer Halle Bailey accepts the Gen-Z Game Changer award at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Loading the player...

At just 23 years old, Grammy-nominated artist and actress Halle Bailey is already inspiring the next generation, so much so that Glamour UK crowned her the Gen-Z Game-Changer at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Halle Bailey attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 on Oct. 17, 2023, in London. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

“I never claimed to be the voice of my generation, so I can only accept this award through the lens [through] which I see the world, said Bailey during her acceptance speech. “And appreciate all the beautiful female souls that have paved the way to allow me to be here today to accept it.”

For the award ceremony in London, Bailey adorned the red carpet in a strapless black velvet peplum minidress with an underskirt of white roses created by sister-led luxury label Nicole+ Felicia — fitting for an artist who calls sister Chloe her “first mentor.” Accompanied by her partner, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. (also known as rapper DDG), “The Little Mermaid” star accessorized her look with a diamond necklace, earrings, and a bold red lip.

“I guess the best way to describe how I’m feeling is to simply say I am humbled to be here,” she said, per Glamour. “I know that my personal journey, although filled with my own struggles and challenges and wins and losses, [pales] in comparison to many more deserving women out there. But I also know that with the spotlight comes a responsibility to speak about my experience in hopes that it can provide some guidance and inspiration to those girls and women who look to me standing under that spotlight.”

Twenty twenty-three has been a groundbreaking year in the young star’s career. From bringing representation to the big screen as the titular character in Disney’s live-action version of “The Little Mermaid,” to co-starring in the modern-day adaptation of “The Color Purple,” Bailey made notable strides in the acting world. As a musician, the 23-year-old released her first solo project titled “Angel,” which inspired the launch of her scholarship program to support Black women studying fine arts.

“I live every day unapologetically as myself and lean forward,” Bailey told Glamour backstage. “I’m doing my part in the best way that I can, and just going and following my heart and not letting any naysayers stop me.”

However, one of the consequences of being in the spotlight has been public scrutiny. Whether in response to comments about her significant other, ongoing pregnancy speculation – which Glamour UK unwittingly fueled by misattributing a quote in Bailey’s Woman of the Year interview – or typical social media trolls, Bailey uses her music as affirmation and a reminder of her humanity.

Halle Bailey, Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards 2023 Gen-Z Game-Changer honoree. (Photo credit: Glamour UK)

“I wrote my debut solo single, ‘Angel’, as a response to everything that I had gone through and overcome. I was still getting used to being in a bigger limelight, learning how to keep my head up and ignore any negative things people were saying about me as part of a racist backlash,” said Bailey in an interview with Glamour. “It was really a love letter to myself and to all of the other Black girls and women in the world who have felt like they don’t belong, overwhelmed by so many different opinions about who they are, what they should be, where they should fit in.”

“It’s been an adjustment to live my life under the scrutiny of that spotlight. But, in the age of social media, in some way, we all live under that same scrutiny. From what we wear to who we love to the things we care about – It’s all open to scrutiny,” she explained in her acceptance speech before giving her tips on navigating the negativity.

“Here’s my honest advice. Turn it off when you need to find inner peace. But also, live your life for you. Don’t waste time living it for social media. Everyone has an opinion, but the only opinion that matters is your own – You already know deep down what’s right for you,” she concluded. “For me, it works because I keep it simple. I put God first, and then I try to make decisions that are best for me in that moment. Another thing I am super grateful for and that has helped me tremendously is to find a good life mentor – One that will inspire you and motivate you. For me, I’ve always had my sister, and looking backward and connecting the important tentpole moments that shaped me, my older sister Chloe was always there at those times.”

Alongside Bailey, actress Arianna DeBose and musician Leigh-Anne Pinnock were also honored as Glamour UK’s 2023 Women of the Year.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.