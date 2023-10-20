‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 trailer follows Shawna and Mia on tour

“Rap Sh!t” fans, rejoice! The series from Issa Rae and Syreeta Singleton is back for Season 2, finally hitting Max this fall after a major delay due to the Hollywood strikes.

Cast and creators (from left) Sadé Clacken Joseph, Syreeta Singleton, Kamillion, Issa Rae and Aida Osman attend the HBO Max “Rap Sh!t” screening event on July 21, 2022, in Miami. The second season is on the way. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for HBO Max)

Like the first season, the second follows a young female rap duo, Shawna and Mia (played by Aida Osman and KaMillion, respectively), at the inception of their career. The Miami-centered show, you may remember, weaves in social media and the digital landscapes of the music industry with the duo’s story, following their viral success that sets them off on a path toward rap stardom.

The second season synopsis reads: “In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.”

Check out the trailer for the season below:

Fans may remember that the show was meant to return this August before being pushed to November amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes over the summer. While the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, the WGA struck a deal with AMPTP, allowing show creators Rae and Singleton to promote the series for the first time in months. They both shared the trailers on their Instagram pages.

The first two episodes of the “Rap Sh!t” Season 2 will premiere on Nov. 9 on Max, with episodes dropping weekly leading up to the season finale airing on Dec. 21.

