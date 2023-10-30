‘Good Burger 2’ official trailer released for Paramount+

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprise their roles from the 1997 film about a fictional fast food restaurant.

The trailer for “Good Burger 2” has arrived. The sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon comedy will arrive on Paramount+ on Nov. 22.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprise their roles as Dexter and Ed, two best friends who met while working at the Good Burger fast food restaurant as teens. The two buddies deal with a dilemma when the fictional restaurant fires them and replaces them with robots. The film is based on a recurring sketch from Nickelodeon’s 1990 sketch comedy series, “All That.”

Dexter hits hard times after another one of his inventions fizzles out. He asks Ed to give him his old job back at Good Burger, which his friend happily obliges. Soon, Dexter reunites with Ed and a new crop of Good Burger employees, making room for hilarious antics and encounters.

Unfortunately, two corporate leaders at Good Burger’s headquarters, played by Lil Rel Howery and Jillian Bell, oust Dexter, Ed, and their staff in favor of life-like robots that look like them.

Joining Thompson and Mitchell in the film are their “All That” co-stars, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server, who both reprise their roles from the original 1997 film, according to People. Carmen Electra also brings back her character from the first film. Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkle, Alex R. Hibbert, Kamaia Fairburn, and Mindy and Anabel Graetz all join the cast of the film.

As the trailer indicates, “Good Burger 2” has an abundance of cameos, including Nicole Byer, Mark Cuban, Matt Friend, Rob Gronkowski, and Flula Borg.

Thompson and Mitchell confirmed the “Good Burger” sequel last March during an appearance together on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Previously, the two briefly reunited in a “Good Burger” sketch on a 2015 episode of “The Tonight Show.” Paramount+ dropped its first teaser trailer in August.

