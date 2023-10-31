Tamron Hall heads to Oz with the cast of ‘The Wiz’ for Halloween episode

The Emmy Award-winning TV host is Dorothy from the beloved Broadway musical "The Wiz" for her show's Halloween episode this year.

Tamron Hall is easing on down the road! The TV host is joined by the cast of the current Broadway tour of “The Wiz” for her Halloween episode, dressing up as the iconic Dorothy for the holiday.

Kyle Ramar Freeman, Nichelle Lewis, Tamron Hall, Deborah Cox, Avery Wilson, and Phillip Johnson Richardson on “Tamron Hall,” which airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. (Photo by ABC/Jeff Neira)

On the Halloween episode, Hall is joined by Deborah Cox (Glinda), Kyle Ramar Freeman (Lion), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Tinman), Avery Wilson (Scarecrow) and Nichelle Lewis (Dorothy), all currently touring the country with the latest revival of the classic Broadway musical, “The Wiz.”

“This show captures the essence of the story of ‘The Wizard of Oz,'” esteemed R&B singer and Broadway vet Cox tells Hall in the segment. “I think every single person in this show brings their spirit and energy to the roles that make it very, very special … we all share the same fears, the same insecurities, and each show we’re able to give some light and some joy to every single audience telling this story.”

Kyle Ramar Freeman, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Tamron Hall, and Avery Wilson on “Tamron Hall,” which airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. (Photo by ABC/Jeff Neira)

The segment also features a surprise message from Wayne Brady, who will join the company of “The Wiz” for a few stops on tour and on Broadway, joining right before they make it to the “Great White Way” early next year. “I want to send love to my ‘Wiz’ family, you guys are killing it on tour right now,” he gushed in the video, sharing his excitement for when he eventually joins.

“I can’t wait to see the show, I can’t wait to be in the show and I can’t wait to put on that costume,” he added. Check out the clip below:

As theGrio previously reported, “The Wiz” is currently on tour and will hit Broadway in 2024, beginning with previews on March 29 and an opening night set for April 17 at the Marquis Theatre. The show, which first opened in 1974 starring Stephanie Mills, won seven Tony Awards and has since become a staple in Black entertainment and American musical theater at large. The show is also recognized for its 1978 film adaptation starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Lena Horne and Richard Pryor.

The Halloween episode of “Tamron Hall” will air on Oct. 31. (Check local listings)

