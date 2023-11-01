Common, Kandi Burruss honored at Black Theater United gala

Black Theater United threw its inaugural gala, “A Salute to Broadway Legends: Past, Present and Future,” at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Loading the player...

“Diversity is a fact. Inclusion is a choice.” That message greeted attendees of the inaugural Black Theater United gala on Monday at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The event honored a host of people — including Common, Kandi Burruss, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson — for their contributions to Broadway as Black creatives.

BTU spawned after the 2020 murder of George Floyd when prominent Black theater legends and veterans like LaChanze, Vanessa L. Williams, Norman Lewis, Billy Porter, Wendell Pierce and others founded this organization designed to address the lack of diversity in theater when it came to creatives of color. They kicked off what became a Black reckoning that led to more Black stories, writers, directors and producers of Broadway shows.

The gala’s theme, “A Salute to Broadway Legends: Past, Present and Future,” honored the artists and creatives who represented the change that organizations such as BTU have fostered on Broadway. The elegant evening included dinner, a silent auction and showstopping performances from Lion Babe, Williams, Lewis and more.

Rapper-actor Common was honored with the Aspire Award at the inaugural Black Theater United gala on Oct. 30 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. (Photo: Matthew Allen)

Common received the Aspire Award. The Oscar-, Emmy-, and Grammy-winning rapper-actor made his Broadway debut in 2022 in the play “Between Riverside and Crazy.”

Common spoke in his acceptance speech about the importance of Broadway shows getting Black newcomers. He talked about how “198” people from his Chicago circle came to see his performance.

“What made this so beautiful was that some of the people had never seen a play before. Some of them never been to New York before,” Common said. “It touched me to see them after the play, realizing that in this work, I was able to do some of the things that I feel I was purposed to do, which is to break down the walls that exist when it comes to Black people excelling and getting our justice, our rights.”

For good measure, Common treated the crowd to two verses of his hit song, “The Light,” while the house band backed him up.

Burruss, known best as a member of the R&B quartet Xscape and a cast member of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” received the Action Award as a Broadway newcomer. Over the past few years, Burruss has co-produced successful Black Broadway plays, including “The Piano Lesson,” “Thoughts of a Colored Man” and the forthcoming revival of “The Wiz.”

“As people of color, we are consistently breaking down doors to rooms we’re not always welcome in,” Burruss said in her acceptance speech. “Being able to be a part of the Black Theater United room and to receive the newcomer award means the world to me. It means that at this moment, we’re in the right room.”

Singer-songwriter-producer Kandi Burruss received the Action Award as a Broadway newcomer at the inaugural Black Theater United gala on Oct. 30 in New York City. (Photo: Matthew Allen)

Richardson Jackson represented herself and her actor-philanthropist husband, who couldn’t attend due to an injured back. Together, the couple received the Accountability Award for their sustained excellence in theater, with Spike Lee on hand to present them with the honor. Richardson is the first female director of an August Wilson play, “The Piano Lesson,” on Broadway, which Jackson starred in.

Broadway’s elite all came out to celebrate the efforts of BTU, including honorary co-chairs Blair Underwood and Al Roker. BTU acknowledged many of the initiatives they instituted to help make a change in the theater culture, such as the All Rise internship and mentorship program for young people.

Williams, who helped co-found the BTU with LaChanze and others, stated that the gala was a way to not only raise money and awareness but also to celebrate the progress they have made so far.

“We’ve been doing the work since 2020,” Williams told theGrio. “We have made changes for shows that have been on Broadway; to talk about inclusion, to see the effects of what we’ve tried to do and implemented, not only on the stage but behind the stage, we are basking in the glory. Yes, our work is not done, but we are so proud to see what has happened in the past three years.”

Co-founder Pierce, star of “Death of a Salesman,” stated that the gala happening during such a transformative time in theater is essential, showing how far Black artists have come and trying not to repeat the same mistakes of the past.

Theater legends and veterans such as LaChanze (left) and Vanessa L. Williams were among those at the Black Theater United gala this week at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. (Photo: Matthew Allen)

“You have to take advantage of the moment,” Pierce told theGrio. “I think it would be a real disservice to all the artists who came before us and the artists who are coming behind us if we don’t do our part to change the paradigm. It’s really empowering people, making sure that we are educating folks and are inspiring people.”

Porter, who ended the evening with a performance of his dance single, “Children,” spoke of how productions from Black writers, performers, producers and directors not only are bringing more Black patrons to the theater but also engaging other races.

“It’s a human story, and we’re human, so the narrative needs to change,” Porter told theGrio. “It’s a Black story; it’s a human story. We all can relate to a human story. We’ve lived in a space where there’s only one kind of story that’s been told for decades, for centuries, and we, as Black people, have managed to find our space in it. So, they can find their space in ours. It’s time.”

Matthew Allen is an entertainment writer of music and culture for theGrio. He is an award-winning music journalist, TV producer and director based in Brooklyn, NY. He’s interviewed the likes of Quincy Jones, Jill Scott, Smokey Robinson and more for publications such as Ebony, Jet, The Root, Village Voice, Wax Poetics, Revive Music, Okayplayer, and Soulhead. His video work can be seen on PBS/All Arts, Brooklyn Free Speech TV and BRIC TV.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!