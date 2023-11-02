Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s life and career are subject of new podcast series, ‘A Son Unique’

The life and legacy of late Wu-Tang Clan member Ol' Dirty Bastard will be explored in an eight-part podcast series premiering this Tuesday.

Loading the player...

The life and music of Ol’ Dirty Bastard will be chronicled in a new podcast series, “ODB: A Son Unique,” produced via USG Audio, Novel and Talkhouse. It premieres on Nov. 7 on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcast and Amazon Music.

The eight-episode series will unravel ODB’s complex life from beginning to end. Most of the world remembers the late rapper as the rambunctious MC of Wu-Tang Clan, the bold spirit who collected food stamps in a limousine and crashed a Grammy Awards stage. But the podcast aims to show that there was more to him than that.

“ODB: A Son Unique” will explore all facets of ODB’s life, from being a husband and father to his struggles with mental health and addiction. Khalik Allah, a New York City filmmaker who got his start as a photographer for Wu-Tang Clan, serves as its host.

A new podcast series will focus on the life of Ol’ Dirty Bastard of Wu-Tang Clan, seen above in May 2003 at a New York news conference to announce his signing with Roc-A-Fella Records. (Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Here’s the podcast’s audio trailer:

“ODB: A Son Unique” seeks to honor the enduring legacy of the rap legend and the impact he made on the hip-hop world. While Ol’ Dirty Bastard, also known as Ason Unique, is often recalled as the Wu-Tang Clan’s most unpredictable performer, his 2004 death from an accidental drug overdose two days before he would’ve turned 36 left the music industry, his inner circle and his fans worldwide in a state of profound shock and bewilderment. However, his multifaceted contributions transcend this singular persona, revealing a complex and multi-talented artist.

Allah unfolds the comprehensive narrative of ODB’s life journey from his mischievous childhood days in Brooklyn through establishing New York City’s most legendary hip-hop collective to the tumultuous creation of his inaugural solo record. The tale continues to explore the multifaceted man grappling with the principles of the Five-Percent Nation, a challenging blend of fame, mental well-being and a racially biased criminal justice system.

“To me, Ol’ Dirty Bastard is a legend and a prophet of Hip Hop,” Allah said in a statement. “To lend my voice as a host to this podcast has been a true honor and a way of praising the life of one of the most unique geniuses in music.”

ODB appeared on the first three Wu-Tang Clan albums, 1993’s “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” 1997’s “Wu-Tang Forever,” and 2000’s “The W.” He also released two solo albums, 1995’s “Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version,” and 1999’s “N*gga Please.” He’s best known for his classic solo songs “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” and “Got Your Money.”

The series will include new interviews with Raekwon, one of ODB’s Wu-Tang groupmates; Buddha Monk, ODB’s brother Ramsey Jones, author and culture critic Hanif Abdurraqib, biographer Jaime Lowe, detective Derrick Parker, lawyer Peter Frankel and more. Archival interviews with ODB and Allah’s mentor, Popa Wu, will also be included.

The first three episodes of “ODB: A Son Unique” will be available upon its Nov. 7 premiere. Each of the remaining five episodes will drop every following Tuesday.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!