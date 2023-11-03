‘Round Midnight Review: Goapele’s ‘Colours’

Review: Initial thoughts on Goapele’s sixth studio album immediately following its release.

This review of Goapele’s new album, “Colours,” is based purely on the first concentrated play-through following its midnight release on Nov. 3. Thoughts and opinions will evolve with time, but these are first impressions.

When you’re an independent artist, you can create at your own pace. There are benefits to taking your time to allow inspiration to come naturally and not be burdened by pressure.

For singer-songwriter Goapele, her return is a long time coming.

It’s been six years since Goapele released a project, 2017’s “Dreamseeker.” Her fans have waited a long time for her to bring new creations. And “Colours” is well worth the wait.

“I’ve actually been working on it for a while,” Goapele told theGrio. “And it’s like the ‘Flow Music Method,’ where it’s like I get to live life and wait till I’m inspired, then get to really take my time with the music and then share it.”

“Colours” is Goapele’s latest offering to the world. It’s a tight eight-song set that may have the runtime of an EP, at just over 29 minutes, and has the least number of tracks on any album of her career. However, its thematic weight and sonic complexities ensure that it’s an album.

Goapele co-wrote every song on this album, working closely with Bedrock, who produced or co-produced all but one song. Together, the two helped build one of Goapele’s most atmospheric, mystical-sounding albums.

While the album title “Colours” may imply a kaleidoscopic range of sonic timbres and rhythms, what’s here is a concise execution of yearning, contemplation and introspection.

“Time Heals” is an elegant opening track. Goapele links up with trumpeter Keyon Harrold, bassist Derrick Hodge, and drummer Chris Dave, creating a nuanced and refined track that songs sleek yet organic. Goapele beautifully sings about how the passage of time ultimately distills all the twists and turns that come with life’s changing winds.

The flip side of the sentiment heard on “Time Heals” reveals itself on “Enough.” Built on a swirling acoustic guitar melody, Goapele makes the track a meditation on self-doubt. With the lyrics, “Do you ever feel like you’re not enough when you’ve done all you can,” she explores how everyday people can experience stagnation and futility through the constant struggle and effort to survive.

Even with contemplative tracks like “Time Heals” and “Enough,” Goapele and Bedrock find a way to make these tracks feel cohesive with the more luxurious love ballads. “Purple,” one of the album’s first singles, is a sonic homage to Prince, leaning heavily into the sensual side of the Minneapolis sound.

Goapele’s finest example of sensuality comes in the form of “Need You.” Her signature ethereal delivery as she sings of craving the closeness of her lover, with lines like, “I need you, baby, I can’t stop thinking ‘bout you,” fuses masterfully with sounds of finger snaps, 808 kicks, and muted bass.

While there are no songs that jump out of the speakers the way that “Play” and “Hey Boy” did on her previous two albums, the album is a more comprehensive experience rather than a collection of songs. “Colours” is an exquisite addition to Goapele’s catalog.

