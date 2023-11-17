John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are teaching their family the gift of giving

This holiday season, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend volunteered as a family at the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Los Angeles.

Loading the player...

Some of children’s greatest lessons are taught at home, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are starting their family early. In honor of the holiday season, the couple is instilling the importance of giving back to the community.

In a family effort, (from left) Miles Theodore, John Legend, Luna Simone, and Chrissy Teigen volunteered at a Ronald McDonald House this week. Above, the family is shown in November 2020, before the arrival of two more babies, attending Netflix’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” drive-in premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

This week, the family volunteered at their local Ronald McDonald House Charities in Los Angeles, an organization supporting families and children undergoing medical care. Cooking and serving breakfast, Teigen and Legend were excited to do so with their kids.



“We try to teach them that it’s important to give back and to help other people,” Legend told People magazine. “[…]This was our kids’ first time at the Ronald McDonald House. And a lot of the kids that were there, some were patients, some were siblings of patients but our kids bonded with all of them quickly. They were playing basketball with them, having a good time. I enjoyed watching them.”

For their trip to Ronald McDonald House, the couple brought their oldest children, Luna Simone, 7, and Miles Theodore, 5. While 9-month-old Esti Maxine and 4-month-old Wren Alexander were too young to participate in the family’s charitable activities, Legend explains volunteering is something the couple tries to incorporate regularly.

“[The kids have] gone with us to help feed people who are hungry, they’ve gone to homeless shelters with us,” he added. “We try to teach them to be appreciative of what they have and also know that there are a lot of people that don’t have the privileges that they do, so we should do what we can to help them.”

In addition to teaching the importance of gratitude, volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House was especially important for Legend and Teigen. Having experienced a miscarriage and a long fertility journey, Legend revealed feeling empathy for the families seeking support at the Los Angeles nonprofit.

“The families are going through so much and having health problems with your baby is what no one wants to have,” he shared. “We know from losing a pregnancy to just having friends of ours who have kids with health problems, it is just such a difficult experience and any help that you can get, any support is so valuable.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.