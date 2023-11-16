BravoCon 2023: ‘Married to Medicine’ cast on Phaedra Parks joining, season 10

TheGrio caught up with Parks, Dr. Heavenly, Dr. Jackie and more at BravoCon 2023.

Last week, the ladies of “Married to Medicine” descended upon BravoCon. The beloved series is back for a 10th season, and the show’s mainstays like Dr. Jackie, Dr. Simone, Quad Webb and Dr. Heavenly hit the BravoCon red carpet alongside new faces, including “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks. TheGrio caught up with the cast as they celebrated their 10th season among thousands of fans in Las Vegas.

As theGrio previously reported, Parks joins “Married to Medicine” as a full-time cast member this season, years after her very dramatic departure from “The Real Housewives.” For Parks, going to BravoCon and celebrating her return feels “great.” She told us, “I have had a longstanding relationship with Bravo since 2009, and really before that as an attorney, so it’s good to be back in the family.”

Dr. Alicia Egolum, Phaedra Parks, Quad Webb, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Francesca Amiker, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, and Lateasha Lunceford on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the “Paging All Married to Medicine Fans: A 10-Season Celebration” Panel from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

“This is a great fit for me,” she added. “You know career women, professional women, intelligent women, educated women … yes!”

While “Married to Medicine” has been on Bravo for 10 seasons at this point, it seems the show’s popularity is reaching new heights with the addition of Parks. “I think that bringing Phaedra Parks is gonna give us the eyes that we want and that we deserve,” Dr. Heavenly Kimes told us.

“We’ve been shining bright,” Dr. Jackie Walters added. “Everybody else has been under a rock because we are not hidden, we have been here!”

Dr. Jackie also spoke to the series success, crediting the cast’s authentic relationships. “The good news is, we are all real friends,” she explained. “That is what makes it real. We’re not just together for filming, we are together even when we’re not.”

Lateasha Lunceford joins the series by way of her engagement to Dr. Gregory Lunceford, cast member Quad Webb’s ex-husband. Speaking to her first BravoCon, Lunceford told us the fans “gave her life.” She gushed, “They recognized me and the show hasn’t even come out yet! They are giving me life.”

Toya Bush-Harris opened up to us about the legacy of “Married to Medicine” to us on the carpet. “It’s been a journey,” Bush-Harris revealed. “We knew coming in that we were gonna do something different and I really feel like we’ve been doing it for years. I think now people are really seeing the difference between us and the housewives.”

She added, “Being here at BravoCon you just can’t help but feel energized!”

“Married to Medicine” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes streaming next day on Peacock.

