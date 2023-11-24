Watch: Beyoncé fans on Renaissance tour and film

We caught up with attendees at CultureCon NY '23 to discuss the Renaissance World Tour and upcoming film.

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” is set to hit theaters Dec 1. During CultureCon ’23, in New York, theGrio caught up with attendees who shared what they loved about the Renaissance World Tour and whether they are going to see the film. Check out the full video above.

