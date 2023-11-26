TheGrio Awards, Journalism Icon: Tamron Hall

The Emmy Award-winning journalist's ascension into media mogulstatus encompasses what it means to be the creator of your own destiny.

Tamron Hall attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Byron Allen AMG/TheGRIO Awards)

Tamron Hall has a success story rooted in her ability to beat the odds and be a voice for the Black community.

The broadcast journalist’s career consists of over 30 years of momentous accomplishments and historical achievements. In 2013, Hall took viewers on a rollercoaster of gut-wrenching emotions for six seasons as the host of “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall,” a true-crime show that investigated murder cases and interviewed those affected by the tragedies. In 2014, she became the first Black woman to co-host the third hour of “Today” before her shocking departure from the morning show three years later.

Tamron Hall was honored at theGrio Awards 2023. (Photo by James Anthony)

Before her exit from NBC, she worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor and as the anchor of “MSNBC Live With Tamron Hall.” Her hosting portfolio for MSNBC and NBC News includes leading several special discussions such as “Making the Grade” and “Debating the Black Agenda.” Hall has also hosted several in-depth stories for “Dateline” and nightly news on “Rock Center with Brian Williams.” In 2010, she was a correspondent for “The Inauguration of Barack Obama,” an Emmy Award-winning news special. She also covered the 2012 London Olympics and was nominated for an Emmy in 2011 for her “Education Nation: Teacher Town Hall” coverage. In 2015, Hall’s powerful segment about domestic violence on “Today’s Shine A Light” series earned her the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for hard news reporting on network television.

Her prominence has since catapulted after launching her nationally syndicated daytime talk show, “Tamron Hall,” where she serves as the executive producer and host.

With the debut of the talk show in 2019, Hall has created a platform where thought-provoking and life-changing stories are placed at the forefront. Viewers are impacted by transformational storytelling and dialogue. Her show centers on a dynamic mix of conversations ranging from deeply personal to lighthearted. Marked as the second-longest-running Disney-produced syndicated talk show, it maintains its status as one of television’s highest-rated daytime programs.

Although her show focuses on storytelling and is not celebrity-driven, her list of notable guests is nothing short of impressive. Former first lady Michelle Obama, Matthew McConaughey, Usher, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Billy Porter, Tamar Braxton, Terrell Owens, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and many others have sat with Hall for exclusive interviews.

“Tamron Hall” returned for its fifth season in September 2023, a significant turning point for her as she is one of the few journalists in television history to accomplish this milestone. In 2022, Hall won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding informative talk show host. The veteran journalist was recently nominated for outstanding daytime talk series host ahead of the 2023 Daytime Emmys. She won her first Daytime Emmy in that category in 2020.

Hall’s steady climb to success has resulted from aligning herself with a purpose she unknowingly developed in her teenage years.

The Texas native credits Iola Johnson, the first Black news anchor in Dallas, as the woman who inspired her to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. Hall and her stepfather watched the reporter anchor the news for their hometown. Johnson represented who Hall aspired to be: a storyteller whose curiosity empowers individuals to engage in meaningful conversations. She shared that one day, her stepfather turned toward her and “said that could be me,” which stayed with Hall as she matured.

“Seeing Iola Johnson, there was something about her delivery of the news that I felt was my destiny,” Hall told Edge Magazine. “This was a job I hadn’t known was possible. It was not on the list of things when you have Career Day at Carroll Peak Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas.”

After earning her degree in broadcast journalism from Temple University in 1992, Hall’s journalism career started in Bryan, Texas, as a general assignment reporter covering local stories.

“That was the biggest leap,” Hall said in a Forbes interview. “The leap from this kid who left college and became a general assignment reporter covering crime, mostly to here. That’s what I marvel at.”

She moved to Dallas and reported locally for four years. She then headed to Chicago, where she stayed for 10 years, covering the city’s political scene before moving to New York and starting her career path on a national level.

The seasoned journalist set out to leave her stamp across media airwaves – and she did exactly that.

Hall became a familiar face in millions of households, which is why audiences were enraged when Al Roker announced in 2017 that she would be leaving “Today” and NBC News. After her exit, Hall found her efforts to land her next job challenging – even with an extensive résumé filled with more than two decades of credibility.

Hall recognized the disparities in the job market for women and women of color in the media industry. But she didn’t dwell on the defeat and harsh reality; her mother reassured her of her value.

“My mother, who grew up in rural Southern Texas and went to a segregated school, said, ‘You need to get back up for women right now. Women who are studying journalism, women of color, women over 45, women who are replaced in the workplace, who are not valued in the same way that men around our age are valued – You have got to get back up for them!'”

While taking a step back, Hall used her extra time to explore her curiosities. She traveled to events like the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis and the Essence Festival in New Orleans, where she participated in rich conversations with women. She realized that women had the same conversations in each place she visited.

That inspired Hall to pitch what would soon become her self-titled daytime talk show to Disney heads. Hall had the experience – decades of it. She had a supportive fanbase, whom she calls Tam Fam. All she needed was the green light from Disney officials.

They said yes.

Hall’s career resurgence is a testament to the notion that a minor setback makes room for a major comeback.

Her loyal fanbase of more than one million viewers daily is not the only contributing factor to the show’s prosperity. The success of “Tamron Hall” is a combination of elements that distinguishes it from competition. The seamless way Hall mastered a balance between emotion and groundbreaking reporting makes her stand out.

Tamron Hall (left), pictured with Matt Lauer and Dylan Dreyer of the ‘Today’ show on August 21, 2015 in New York City, became the first Black woman to co-host the third hour of ‘Today’. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“Tamron Hall” has received high recognition with 13 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, 4 NAACP Image Award nominations, a GLAAD Media Award nomination and an Iris Award from the television program executives association. The renowned storyteller was honored by the Alliance for Women in Media with two Gracie Awards: for outstanding talk show/entertainment in 2020 and in 2022 for best on-air talent. In the latter year, she was featured in the Variety500 list for her influence and impact on shaping the global media industry.

Hall’s passion for people includes her advocacy for different social issues. Domestic violence, homelessness and literacy are a few causes she devotes her efforts to. Additionally, she has expanded her talents and added critically acclaimed author to her portfolio. Her 2021 novel, “As the Wicked Watch,” is the first book of her mystery series “Jordan Manning.” In February, she entered the second season of the true-crime series “Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall.”

The Emmy-winning journalist continues to reign as one of TV’s most influential leaders, and her monumental achievements mirror what it means to bet on yourself – and win.

