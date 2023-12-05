Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ earn nominations in TV categories

Each year, the Critics’ Choice Awards “honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement.” This year is no different, with shows like “The Morning Show” and “Abbott Elementary” earning multiple nods ahead of the upcoming ceremony.

The 29th Annual ceremony will air live on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, on The CW, with comedian Chelsea Handler set to host. On Tuesday, the Critics Choice Association announced the nominations for the ceremony, which include some of the biggest shows of the year.

Nicole Beharie in “The Morning Show,” now streaming on Apple TV+ (Photo credit: Apple TV+)

Leading in television nominations is the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” which brought in six nominations, followed by HBO’s hit “Succession” which received five, per Deadline. Shows like ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” FX’s “The Bear” and “Loki” on Disney+ also earned four nominations each.

Nicole Beharie, who wowed critics with her performance on the third season of “The Morning Show,” earned a Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nomination. Karen Pittman, who has appeared on the Apple TV+ series since its first season, also earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The series itself earned a nomination for Best Drama Series alongside “Loki” and “Succession.”

For “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James all earned nominations in acting categories. The series is also nominated for Best Comedy Series. Ayo Edebiri and Jessica Williams, who both earned Emmy nominations for their performances, nabbed nominations for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for their work in “The Bear” and “Shrinking,” respectively.

In the Limited Series or Made for Television categories, David Oyelowo earned a nomination for Best Actor for his work in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” In the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Made for Television category, Aja Naomi King earned a nod for her work in “Lessons in Chemistry.” The Max original “Young Love,” a spin-off of the Academy Award-winning 2019 short, “Hair Love,” earned a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Animated Series.

According to Deadline, the Association’s film nominations will be revealed on Dec. 13.

The full list of nominations can be found here.

