Chicago native Dorothy Tillman earns Ph.D. at 17

A Black Chicago native has received her Ph.D. at just 17, adding to a lengthy list of academic achievements.

According to NBC Chicago, Dorothy Jean Tillman’s mother homeschooled her and helped catapult her journey into higher education at 10, when she earned an associate’s degree. She received her bachelor’s degree in humanities two years later at age 12 and a master’s degree by age 14.

She now holds a Ph.D. in Integrated Behavioral Health from Arizona State University.

Dorothy Jean Tillman at age 14, when she received her master’s degree. Tillman has since earned a Ph.D. in Integrated Behavioral Health from Arizona State University. (Photo provided to Rolling Out)

“I am now Dr. Dorothy Jean Tillman, DBH, since successfully defending my dissertation last week,” Tillman shared via Instagram, the Chicago Defender reported. “I have so many people to thank for supporting me on this journey, but for now, I’ll just say thank you to my No. 1 champion, my Mom, @jimalita!”

Tillman said her dissertation focused on how schools might achieve better outcomes by implementing mental health initiatives. She added that having mental health difficulties “doesn’t make you crazy,” but rather “just makes you human.”

Tillman, who has already accomplished so much as her peers prepare to start college, is set on becoming an entrepreneur and doing work that tackles mental health and well-being.

In 2020, she established the DorothyJeanius STEAM Leadership Institute in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side, offering a complete curriculum combining Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math for children ages 9 to 14.

Education

According to ABC 7 Chicago, the institute’s cornerstone is a summer camp program, but there are activities, projects, and events throughout the year. While some of Tillman’s campers have gone on to start businesses, Tridia Davis, 14, is just getting started.

“They show us, you know, how to make the music and the beats,” said Davis, ABC 7 Chicago reported. “They show us the process of writing and all types of different things and it’s just really helpful.”

According to NBC Chicago, Tillman is a poet, dancer, and businesswoman in addition to her academic achievements.

The South Side native attributes her success to support received along the way, particularly from her mother, best friend, and grandmother, former Third Ward Alderwoman Dorothy Tillman.

Tillman’s next steps include celebrating her 18th birthday, going to prom, and attending her Ph.D. graduation ceremony.

She also plans to travel, learn more about herself, and spend time with individuals her age, the Defender reported.

“At a very young age, there was a lot I was on top of very fast,” she said, according to the Defender. “There’s also like a time where I sit back, and I’m like, this is actually kind of crazy. I accomplished all of this.”

