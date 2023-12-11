Golden Globes 2024: Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks and more earn nominations

The Golden Globes are returning next year. The nominations for the 2024 ceremony were revealed on Dec. 11, with actors like Colman Domingo and Danielle Brooks earning nominations for their work in film, and Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri earning nods for their work in “Abbott Elementary” and “The Bear,” respectively.

Domingo, who stars in some of the year’s biggest films with “The Color Purple” and “Rustin,” earned a nomination for his role in “Rustin.” His turn as the civil rights icon Bayard Rustin landed him a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in the Netflix film “Rustin.” (Photo by David Lee/Netflix © 2023)

Brooks, who reprises the role of Sofia in the new “The Color Purple” film after earning a Tony Nomination for the role in 2016, received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. Fantasia Barrino, who takes on the role of Celie in the film (also reprising the role she took on in the Broadway show’s original run) earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Leading the pack for film nominations are “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” both of the summer’s biggest blockbusters. Cord Jefferson’s acclaimed feature film debut “American Fiction” earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, alongside “The Holdovers.” Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who has earned rave reviews for her turn in “The Holdovers” also nabbed a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

The nominations for Best Motion Picture – Animated contain some of the biggest films of the year. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Elemental” and “Wish” all earned nominations in the stacked category.

Entertainment

ABC’s acclaimed sitcom “Abbott Elementary” once again earned multiple nominations. The series is nominated for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical, as well as Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for Brunson, the show’s star and creator. Ayo Edebiri, who appears in “Abbott” in a guest role, earned a nomination in the same category as Brunson for her turn in the hit Hulu series, “The Bear.” Elsewhere, David Oyelowo received a nomination for “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”

The upcoming ceremony marks a new era for the Golden Globes, per The Hollywood Reporter. The 2024 ceremony will be the first to not be backed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which faced intense scrutiny over the last few years due to the lack of diversity in their membership body. Earlier this year, Dick Clark Productions acquired all of the Golden Globes assets, rights and properties from the HFPA.

The 81st Annual Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+. A host has yet to be announced. Check out the full list of nominees, here.

