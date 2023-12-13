Anthony Anderson to host the Emmys

Anthony Anderson is the next Emmys host. The “Black-ish” star will host the 75th Annual Primetime Emmys airing in January on ABC.

The upcoming ceremony will air live from the downtown Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater at the L.A. Live complex, celebrating the best in television from 2022-2023. As theGrio previously reported, the 2023 ceremony was delayed due to the double SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes taking place in Hollywood over the summer.

Anthony Anderson attends the 2023 FOX Winter Junket at Fox Studio Lot on Dec.13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

In a statement in Variety’s report, Anderson said, “With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards.”

“When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television,” he added.

Fox Entertainment’s unscripted programming president Allison Wallach also shared a statement regarding choosing Anderson as host, referring to his recent work hosting their upcoming game show “We Are Family” as a sign he was “a natural fit” for the ceremony.

“Anthony’s known for his humor, heart and spontaneity, so he’s sure to give audiences in the theater and at home a night they’ll never forget,” Wallach’s statement reads.

As theGrio previously reported, the Emmys have recognized some of the biggest shows on television in their nominations, with hits like “Abbott Elementary,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “The Bear” earning multiple nods.

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmys will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Jan. 15, 2024, live on Fox.

