Serena Williams says donating breast milk ‘felt amazing’

Serena Williams is changing lives off the tennis court.

According to People, the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed on Wednesday that she donated excess breast milk following a recent trip to New York.

Serena Williams attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History last month in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home,” Williams shared in an Instagram video caption. “I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing. BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk.”

In the clip, the famed former athlete speaks off-camera as she opens a freezer and shows off several breast milk packages.

Williams declared herself “really excited” to provide the breast milk “to people who really need it” — adding that it’ll be anonymous.

In August, Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced the arrival of their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian. They welcomed their first, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017.

Ohanian, 40, told People before the birth of their second child that he felt “confident” about growing his family with the tennis superstar.

“I think I’ve definitely forgotten what it’s like to have a new one around, so it might be a rude awakening, maybe literally,” he said, People reported. “But right now, we’re excited.”

