Serena Williams says donating breast milk ‘felt amazing’

Williams, who welcomed her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August, declared herself "really excited" to provide the breast milk "to people who really need it."

Dec 21, 2023

Serena Williams is changing lives off the tennis court.

According to People, the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed on Wednesday that she donated excess breast milk following a recent trip to New York.

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, CFDA Fashion Awards, Fashion, What are the Oscars of fashion?, red carpet style, CFDA, What is the CFDA?, Serena Williams, celebrity style, fashion industry, Black fashion designers, Black designers, theGrio.com - breast milk
Serena Williams attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History last month in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home,” Williams shared in an Instagram video caption. “I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing. BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk.”

In the clip, the famed former athlete speaks off-camera as she opens a freezer and shows off several breast milk packages. 

Williams declared herself “really excited” to provide the breast milk “to people who really need it” — adding that it’ll be anonymous.

Lifestyle

Rihanna new baby, Rihanna boy mom, How many kids does Rihanna have?, Rihanna Fenty X Puma launch, How old is Rihanna
Lifestyle

Rihanna gives an update on life as a boy mom and her new era

Serena Williams, Serena Williams mental health, Black women
Sports

Serena Williams admits she’s ‘not OK’ — and that’s OK!

Sloane Stephens, Venus and Serena, Sloane Stephens, US Open, theGrio
Sports

Black women have been holding it down for America at the U.S. Open, but when has America held them down?

Books

Serena Williams has a 2-book deal, starting with an ‘intimate’ and ‘open-hearted’ memoir

Black maternal health x when does morning sickness start
Health

Groundbreaking study shows babies of rich Black women die at higher rates than those of poor white women

Women

Serena Williams: ‘I don’t think it’s fair’ having to choose between having a baby and career

Harry Belafonte Celebrates 95th Birthday With Social Justice Benefit
Lifestyle

Whoopi Goldberg’s first trip to Disneyland was surprise treat for her mother

In August, Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced the arrival of their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian. They welcomed their first, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017.

Ohanian, 40, told People before the birth of their second child that he felt “confident” about growing his family with the tennis superstar.

“I think I’ve definitely forgotten what it’s like to have a new one around, so it might be a rude awakening, maybe literally,” he said, People reported. “But right now, we’re excited.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE