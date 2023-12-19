Whoopi Goldberg’s first trip to Disneyland was surprise treat for her mother

Whoopi Goldberg has fond memories of her first time at Disneyland.

According to People, Goldberg recalled visiting the theme park for the first time with her late mother, Emma Harris Johnson, during Thursday’s episode of “The View.”

Goldberg told her co-hosts she had always wanted to go to Disneyland, but her mother couldn’t afford tickets for her and her brother, Clyde Johnson – so the Oscar winner made it happen when she garnered enough success to do so.

Whoopi Goldberg said her first trip to Disneyland, in the 1980s, also was the for her mother, Emma Harris Johnson, who had always wanted to take her children there but couldn’t afford to. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“I took her,” said Goldberg. “The first time I went was in the early ‘80s, but my mother had always said ‘I’m going to take you and Clyde’ — that’s my brother — ‘I’m gonna take you to Disneyland’ and she never could afford to do it.”

While her mother was unaware of where they were going as they drove to the park, Goldberg dropped a clue and told her mother to read the signs along the route. She recalled saying, ‘Welcome to Disneyland, Ma'” when they finally reached their destination.

Goldberg’s brother, Clyde K. Johnson, was 65 when he died in 2015 from a brain aneurysm.

The Emmy winner recently honored his memory on an episode of her daytime talk program. On her 68th birthday, Goldberg told her co-hosts she was grateful to enjoy another year.

“I think it’s important because I feel lucky to have lived to this age,” she said, People reported. “I outlived my brother — I’m older than my brother was — and I just feel like I should celebrate and have a good time for all those folks who didn’t get to get here.”

