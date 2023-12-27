BravoCon 2023: Bravolebs on best and worst holiday gifts

Earlier this year, thousands of fans descended upon Las Vegas to meet their favorite Bravolebrities at BravoCon. TheGrio attended the event, connecting with our favorite Real Housewives, the cast of “Married to Medicine,” and more, checking in with them to get their thoughts on their favorite holiday gifts they’ve ever received.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Karen Huger at Caesars Forum on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Bravo via Getty Images)

“You want me to be shady now, don’t you,” Phaedra Parks, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum who has joined “Married to Medicine” teased with her signature wit when she gave us her answer. She explained that her best gift was a Bentley from one of her “suitors.” The worst?

“The worst gift was probably [when] someone gave me a gift card, and it said it had 100 dollars, but when I got to the place, it only had 23!”

Karen Huger, the Grande Dame of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” recalled getting her engagement ring from her husband, Ray Huger. “He wrapped it four times in used gifts … so I threw it away. I literally threw it away!”

Entertainment

Toya Bush-Harris of “Married to Medicine” gave us perhaps the shadiest answer of the day, saying, “I got a gift from the girl last year who said I was cheating on my husband; [she] showed up at my house with some pumpkin spice … I dropped it right back off on her doorstep.”

Ashley Darby of “RHOP” told us, “For me, I’d rather take a trip. For Christmas, Michael gave me a trip to Australia, so I think that was probably the best one.”

Dr. Wendy Osefo of “RHOP” said, “I’m a purse girl,” while Candiace Dillard-Bassett had a hilarious response for the worst gift. “I got a cheese log one year,” she said. “An actual cheese log … that was probably the worst.”

