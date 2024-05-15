Snoop Dogg on joining ‘The Voice’: ‘I’m not one-sided’ 

“I’m not just for you, I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ," the legendary rapper said on a recent episode of "The Tonight Show."

May 15, 2024
Snoop Dogg (left) talked Monday about his upcoming gig on "The Voice" with host Jimmy Fallon (right) on "The Tonight Show." (Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg is ready to add music coach to his resume.

The Grammy-nominated rapper announced on Monday that he will be one of the new judges on NBC’s “The Voice.” Snoop will appear on Season 26 along with returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, as well as singer Michael Bublé, who is also a new judge. 

Snoop opened up about this new chapter in his career while appearing on a recent episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The Death Row Records owner and Mount Westmore member told Fallon that he has an understanding of all music genres, saying he couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase that knowledge on “The Voice.” 

“If you know anything about me, you know I love music of all forms,” Snoop shared. “So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and, you know, to be a real coach and to really give direction to some of these artists that could be today’s next big thing.”

“That’s what people are going to learn about me is that that’s why I feel like people attract to me because I’m not one-sided,” he added. “I’m not just for you, I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ.”

Snoop already has one supporter in Fallon, who told the veteran rapper that he is on Team Snoop and rooting for him to win next season. 

Snoop went on to chat about his fellow “The Voice” hosts, telling Fallon that he and Stefani “have been friends for a long time.”

“She’s a California girl, in a real way,” Snoop said about the No Doubt crooner. 

He also gushed about McEntire, calling her a “queen,” saying, “I mean, I’m Snoop Dogg, I respect the queen. That is the queen. All hail the mighty queen.”

Snoop has a busy 2024 lined up, according to People. In addition to his new coaching gig on “The Voice,” which will premiere this fall, he is releasing a joint album with Tha Dogg Pound emcees Kurupt and Daz Dillinger on May 31, going on tour this summer with fellow West Coasters Warren G and DJ Quik, and reporting live from the Paris Olympics this summer as a special correspondent for NBC.

