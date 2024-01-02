5 movies we can’t wait to see in 2024

From awards season contenders to daring genre explorations, here’s a quick look at five films we can’t wait to catch in 2024.

‘Origin‘

Our first pick is “Origin,” filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s highly anticipated adaptation of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Isabel Wilkerson’s acclaimed nonfiction book explores racism in the United States through the lens of a caste system.

The film, which stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as the Pulitzer Prize-winning author herself, centers around the writer’s journey to writing her 2020 book.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars in “Origin.” (Photo: Atsushi Nishijima/Courtesy of NEON)

The official synopsis reads: “While investigating the global phenomenon of caste and its dark influence on society, a journalist faces unfathomable loss and uncovers the beauty of love and human resilience. Origin explores the mystery of history, the wonders of romance, and a fight for our future.”

“Origin” hits theaters on Jan. 19.

‘American Fiction‘

While “American Fiction” technically premiered in late December 2023, we’re including it on our list of must-see 2024 films since the new year just arrived.

Based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett, Cord Jefferson’s feature film debut follows Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), a frustrated novelist who has grown tired of “the establishment profiting from ‘Black’ entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes,” states its synopsis.

Proving a point, it continues, Monk “uses a pen name to write an outlandish ‘Black’ book of his own, a tome that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.”

The satire has already received rave reviews and earned multiple award nominations, including for two Golden Globes. TheGrio’s own Touré called the film one of the best of 2023.

“American Fiction” is in theaters now.

‘The Book of Clarence‘

The biblical epic is getting a remix: The project from Jeymes Samuel is a brand-new take on one of film’s foundational genres. For his sophomore feature, he brings together a star-studded Black cast in “The Book of Clarence.”

LaKeith Stanfield, Alfre Woodard, David Oyelowo, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin and more give “Clarence” its appeal. Set during the time of Jesus Christ, the movie stars Stanfield as the title character, a man who is “captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles,” its synopsis details.

“He risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life,” it continues, “a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.”

Paired with a modern soundtrack from the likes of Jay-Z, Lil Wayne and Kid Cudi, “The Book of Clarence” is sure to be an unforgettable journey.

“The Book of Clarence” debuts on Jan.12 in theaters.

‘The American Society of Magical Negroes‘

“The American Society of Magical Negroes” has already made plenty of noise online with its trailers and is absolutely a film we are keeping our eyes on.

Set to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in just a few weeks, Justice Smith and David Alan Grier star in the comedy, which is centered on the “magical Negro” trope.

Smith stars as Aren, a young man “recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier,” according to its synopsis.

The film follows Aren’s training to be a “magical Negro,” as well as his experience with his first “client,” which, if the trailer is any indication, does not go well. It also stars An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver and Rupert Friend.

“The American Society of Magical Negroes” will have its official premiere in March.

‘Occupied City‘

Our last recommendation is Steve McQueen’s “Occupied City.” The Academy Award winner’s latest is a project centered around World War II, based on “Atlas of an Occupied City (Amsterdam 1940–1945),” an illustrated book written by his partner, Bianca Stigter.

“Occupied City” is a four-hour documentary focused on the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam — where the two reside with their children — coupled with images of the city during a coronavirus-impacted year, theGrio previously reported.

“Occupied City,” available in select theaters as of Christmas Day 2023, is coming soon to Apple TV+.

