Justice Smith, David Alan Grier star in ‘The American Society of Magical Negroes’ trailer

Justice Smith and David Alan Grier co-star in the brand new trailer teasing “The American Society of Magical Negroes,” an upcoming comedy set to make a splash at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival via its Premieres program.

As theGrio previously reported, “The American Society of Magical Negroes” comes from comic/filmmaker Kobi Libii, its writer and director. Seemingly taking on the “magical negro” trope, the movie follows a young man named Aren (Smith), who, its synopsis shares, “is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier.”

Justice Smith (left) and David Alan Grier (right) co-star in “The American Society of Magical Negroes” by writer/director Kobi Libii, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Photo: Tobin Yelland/Focus Features ©2024, courtesy of Sundance Institute)

“I know you can feel their discomfort,” Aren is told by Grier’s character at the top of the trailer. “Watching you walk through a room full of white people is the most painful thing I’ve ever seen.”

Aren is then taken to a recruiting class for the American Society of Magical Negroes.

“What’s the most dangerous animal on the planet?” he is asked. “White people when they feel uncomfortable … That’s why we fight white discomfort every day. Because the happier they are, the safer we are.”

The trailer then teases Aren’s first “client” during his time at the society, which appears to present many challenges.

“The American Society of Magical Negroes” also stars actress, comedian and “Nailed It!” host Nicole Byer alongside a cast including An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver and Rupert Friend.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival will once again take place in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, in January, where the film will make its eagerly anticipated debut. Then, “The American Society of Magical Negroes” will have an official premiere in March, according to IndieWire.

