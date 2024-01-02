Inspirational 27-year Burger King employee buys first home, thanks to crowdfunding

Hard work really does pay off. After decades of perfect attendance at work, a Burger King employee — who previously went viral for his dedication to the job — and his family purchased his first home with the help of supporters’ donations.

Loyal employee Kevin Ford first captivated social media users in 2022 when he posted a TikTok video showcasing the gifts Burger King gave him in honor of his 27 years of hard work. While many criticized the fast food chain for their offering of a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, a bag of Reese’s Pieces, two packs of Life Savers, two pens, a lanyard and two keychains, Ford was extremely humble and grateful in the video and resulting comments. Following the viral video, Ford’s daughter launched a GoFundMe campaign for those who wanted to support her father further.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago. Then, as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there,” Seryna Ford explained on the GoFundMe page. “This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage.”

Originally created in hopes of raising extra money for her father to visit, the donations page raised over $440,000. The windfall granted Ford, who his daughter says has committed to remaining a Burger King employee until retirement, the financial fortitude to purchase his first home. On Dec. 29, he shared a glimpse of his new home with his TikTok followers.

“I know it’s not a mansion, but it’s mine,” he said in the video. “I want to thank everyone all around the world for what you’ve done for me, something that I thought would never be possible for me: home ownership.”

“This is truly an American dream. A Christmas miracle,” added Ford. “Remember, love yourself because I love you. God bless you and thank you.”

