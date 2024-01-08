Watch: Grio Top 3 | Who are the Top 3 Black villains in a film?
Not all heroes wear capes! We're talking about the bad guys we love to see on camera.
Have you ever watched a villain in a movie and still carry resentment toward them years later? You can’t even separate the actor from the person because they were so convincing. Listen in as hosts Jahliel Thurman and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe discuss some of the best Black villains in film.
Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE