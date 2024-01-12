Disney+’s ‘Choir’ shows the journey to center stage in the official trailer for Detroit Youth Choir docuseries

Disney+ released the official trailer for the inspirational six-part “Choir,” which highlights the exhilarating journey to a once-in-a-lifetime performance for the Detroit Youth Choir.

The docuseries will follow the 8- through 18-year-old members of the youth group as they prepare to take center stage at New York’s Carnegie Hall. Viewers will get behind-the-scenes footage of the young singers navigating student life while pursuing their dreams as performers.

Members of the Detroit Youth Choir are shown in a scene from the Disney+ docuseries “Choir” that took place ahead of a Carnegie Hall performance. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Disney Plus)

“The amount of dedication it takes to be in DYC is on the same level as a high school athlete,” Anthony White, Detroit Youth Choir director, says. “Hell or high water, I want to be able to take these kids to the next big stage.”

Various choir members deliver emotional testimonies expressing the hard work, dedication and endless amounts of practice required to keep their spots in the group as they speak about their experience in the spotlight.

White appears in the trailer during the most crucial moments and is shown holding auditions, encouraging members and finding the next opportunity to take the Detroit Youth Choir to another level. The clip also shows the challenges members faced while competing to be one of the 50 singers chosen to perform on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Since appearing and winning second place on “America’s Got Talent” in 2019, the youth group has recorded new music and released an album. The singers returned to the “AGT” stage in 2023 for the all-star edition and showcased their remarkable talent that stole the hearts of audiences on the NBC show.

Entertainment

“Choir” is directed by executive producer and two-time Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Rudy Valdez, as well as produced by Imagine Documentaries and Blumhouse Television. The executive producers from Imagine Documentaries are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein and Ryan Miller.

Blumhouse Television’s executive producers include Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Gretchen Palek. Michael Seitzman from Maniac Productions also serves as an executive producer.

Episodes of the “Choir” docuseries premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter