St. Louis-area police say missing family may be part of a Black enlightenment cult

Police in the St. Louis area are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the disappearance of six people with alleged ties to a Black enlightenment cult.

Berkeley police Major Steve Runge told People they believe Naaman Williams, 29, Gerielle German, 26, Mikayla Thompson, 23, and Ma’Kayla Wickerson, 25, are members of a cult centered around Rashad Jamal.

Jamal, who is serving an 18-year prison sentence for child molestation, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he’s not a cult leader and doesn’t know the missing people. He said he operates the University of Cosmic Intelligence, which is “geared towards enlightening and illuminating the minds of carbonated beings, AKA your so-called Black and Latino people of Earth.”

Berkeley police officers are investigating the disappearance of six people, including two children, believed to be connected to a Black enlightenment cult. (Photo credit: Screenshot/YouTube.com/NBC News)

Jamal, whose full name is Rashad Jamal White, has a website and several social media channels under the Cosmic Intelligence name.

People reported that the four missing adults, along with German’s 3-year-old son, Ashton Mitchell, and Wickerson’s 3-year-old daughter, Malaiyah, lived in a rented home in Berkeley, Mo., close to St. Louis Lambert International Airport before their August disappearance.

Williams is from Washington, D.C., German is originally from Horn Lake, Miss., close to Memphis, and Thompson and Wickerson are from St. Louis.

According to WJTV 12 News, Horn Lake police said German’s mother, Shelita Gipson, reported her and Ashton missing in early July.

“She kept saying, like, she was getting ready to go because she was on this spiritual journey,” recalled Gipson, “and all these things, and she was kind of acting a little weird.”

Runge said Wickerson’s mother, Cartisha Morgan, phoned the police on Aug. 12 to express her concern about her daughter, who had not been in contact, People reported.

Detectives investigated the Berkeley residence a few days later and found no evidence of foul play. Runge said they found the group’s respective Facebook profiles, which had been active and public and had allusions to Jamal prior to their disappearance.

Recommended Stories

The law enforcement official noted that additional research has shown that the group was last seen at a hotel on Aug. 13 in Florissant, Mo., according to People.

Morgan told People she is concerned for her daughter, whom she last heard from in March 2023, and granddaughter. She believes Wickerson was preyed upon while depressed after giving birth to her daughter.

According to WJTV 12 News, Missing People of America, which shared images of the missing individuals on its Facebook page this week, referred to Jamal as a self-described prophet and TikTok influencer.

The adults have displayed other followers’ actions, including complete detachment from friends and family, a desire to live off the grid, quitting their jobs, and adopting sovereign citizenship.

Berkeley neighbors also observed members of the group worshipping the sun outside naked.

“It’s confusing, the internet is [the cult’s] home,” said Runge, according to People. “It’s not like, ‘OK, we’re going to go to St. Louis.’ No, the internet is its home.”

Runge said Wickerson, Williams, and Thompson are among Jamal’s followers who have changed their names to worship spiritual gods or goddesses, People reported.

Wickerson goes by Intuahma Aquama Auntil, Williams by Anubis Aramean, and Thompson by Antu Anum Ahmat.

Runge is confident the missing group will resurface eventually, likely when their funds run out.

“I know we’re going to find them,” he said, People reported. “It’s just a matter of going through the motions … we are going to put in the work.”

Berkeley Police said Horn Lake Police have taken up the investigation and enlisted the help of the FBI.

“Just in case there was some sort of human trafficking component to the investigation,” said Horn Lake Police Capt. Jody Keene, WJTV reported.

Anyone with information about the missing group should contact the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.