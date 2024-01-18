Pam Grier to receive Career Achievement Award at the Toronto Black Film Festival 

Pam Grier, a revolutionary screen actress known for her significant roles in Blaxploitation movies, will be honored for her career achievements and impact on Black performers in the film industry at the Toronto Black Film Festival next month.

“The 2024 Toronto Black Film Festival’s Career Achievement Award recognizes Grier’s enduring contributions, not only as a captivating actress but also as a pioneer who has shattered barriers for women and African American performers in the industry,” the Toronto Black Film Festival said in a recent press release.

Pam Grier attends ABC Television’s Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, in January 2020. The actress will be honored for her career achievements and impact on the film industry for Black performers at the Toronto Black Film Festival. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Grier’s most notable films include her roles in “The Big Doll House,” “Foxy Brown,” “Friday Foster,” “Fort Apache, the Bronx,” “Miami Vice” and the Quentin Tarantino-directed hit, “Jackie Brown,” which earned her an Oscar nomination in 1997. She has won several awards and earned nominee slots multiple times, including a Daytime Emmy, Golden Globe, NAACP Image Awards, and others for her character portrayals of memorable female heroines.

She carries the title of the “first female action hero,” and her groundbreaking film performances in the 1970s and beyond carved a path for other Black movie stars to follow. Her extensive portfolio expanded the film industry for Black representation and opened the door of opportunities for more Black and female-led actresses on screen. Grier pioneered a different genre of films and contributed to making cinema more inclusive.

“Welcoming and paying tribute to the legendary icon Pam Grier at the 2024 Toronto Black Film Festival (TBFF) is a true privilege for us all and quite a coup for Toronto and the Festival,” Fabienne Colas, festival president and founder, said in a statement. “She has blazed a trail for so many Black women in cinema and has left an indelible mark not only in the Blaxploitation genre but on the film industry.”

Grier recently starred in the 2023 horror film, “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines,” released on Paramount + in September. Before that, she played a drug cartel leader in the movie “Cinnamon.” In it, her character, Mama, seeks revenge on a young couple after a robbery goes wrong. The couple becomes wrapped in Mama’s vengeance and is forced to face the consequences of their actions.

“Cinnamon” first appeared at the Tribeca Festival in June 2023 and is currently streaming on Tubi. Damon Wayans, Hailey Kilgore and Jeremie Harris are also a part of its cast.

TBFF’s salute to Grier takes place at the Isabel Bader Theatre on Feb. 15. The 12th annual fest takes place in Toronto, Canada, from Feb. 14 to 19.

